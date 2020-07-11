Boy, 3, and girl, 2, rushed to hospital following stabbing

TORONTO - Police say a one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Saturday morning.

Toronto Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West where they found both children inside an apartment unit.

When officers arrived, they located two small children suffering from serious stab wounds.

They say the children suffered life-threatening injuries and have both been taken to a local trauma centre.

One woman is in custody, police told reporters on scene.

There is no word on what charges the suspect is facing.

“Having young children myself, I couldn’t imagine that type of trauma and injury,” Const. Alex Li said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2020.