Boy dead and police officer injured after incident in Kawartha Lakes

Open this photo in gallery An Ontario Provincial Police police cruiser. DAVE CHIDLEY/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog says a young boy is dead and a provincial police officer is injured after an incident in Kawartha Lakes.

The Special Investigations Unit says it happened “as a result of an interaction between a man and police.”

Provincial police Commissioner Thomas Carrique says an officer suffered critical injuries in the incident.

He says a suspect is in custody, and there’s no further threat to public safety.

The SIU says it expects to release more information soon.

