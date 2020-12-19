 Skip to main content
Boy dies after falling through thin ice in Milton, Ont.

Milton, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after he and another boy fell through the ice on a stormwater management pond in Milton, Ont.

Halton police say the boys ventured onto the thin ice at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say one of the boys was able to escape the freezing water after trying to help the other child.

Police say the boy who escaped ran to a neighbouring home, where 911 was called.

First-responders pulled the other boy from the water and rushed him to hospital.

But police say he died less than two hours later.

Officers are reminding people to stay off the ice on bodies of water at this time of year, because it’s not yet thick enough to support a person’s weight.

