Open this photo in gallery: A police car blocks the entrance to the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, in Winnipeg, on April 4.SHANNON VANRAES

The City of Winnipeg says its Brady Road landfill is closed until further notice.

A notice on the city’s website does not give a reason for the closure.

First Nations leaders and community members have called for the landfill south of the city to be shut down permanently.

It’s where the remains of slain Indigenous woman Rebecca Contois were found last year, as well as those of Linda Beardy, whose death police said in April was a not a homicide.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Contois and three other women: Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the privately-run Prairie Green landfill north of the city.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has said the province would not support a search there for the women because of health and safety risks.