Brampton, Ont. man charged with first-degree murder of mother, police say

Police say a Brampton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in the alleged killing of his mother.

Peel Regional Police say a report came in Friday saying a man may have been involved in the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman who had not yet been reported missing.

Police say an investigation revealed she had met with foul play in Brampton.

A 24-year-old Brampton resident was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as Imebet Foster, the accused man’s mother.

