Brampton school council chair fired after posting Islamophobic tweet

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A school councillor in Brampton, Ont., has lost his position after posting an Islamophobic tweet.

Ravi Hooda, who was a school council chair and a real estate partner with RE/MAX, was fired on Tuesday after tweeting against mosques being allowed to play the call to prayer during Ramadan.

Hooda made the comment in a reply to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who announced last month that a bylaw amendment would allow mosques to play the call to prayer on speakers five times per day.

Brown says the change was made to promote a sense of community for Muslims, who would generally gather for prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan but can’t because of COVID-19.

In the tweet, which has since been taken down, Hooda asks whether the city will pass bylaws requiring women to cover themselves from head to toe, allowing the killing of animals at home or create separate lanes for goat riders.

The Peel District School Board say the post was disturbing and said Hooda will not be able to participate on the school council in any capacity.

Brown thanked RE/MAX for taking action to terminate Hooda and said Islamophobia and hate have no place in the community.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

