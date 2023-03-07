A school in the Greater Toronto Area is keeping students indoors this week after a coyote was seen on its grounds.

In a letter to parents last Thursday, the principal of Our Lady of Peace Separate School in Brampton, Ont., said a coyote was seen on school property the night before and throughout the day.

Bruce E. Campbell, a spokesman for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, says students and staff have been instructed to be “extra vigilant” and immediately report any coyote sightings.

He says students at the school will stay indoors for the rest of this week as a precautionary measure until March Break begins next week.

The City of Brampton says animal services staff have been going to the area and have met with school administration several times after the sighting was first reported on March 1.

The city says the animal services will continue visiting the area for what it calls “aversion conditioning techniques” to help move coyotes from the area during their mating season.