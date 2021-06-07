Brayden Bushby sentenced to eight years in jail for fatal attack on Indigenous woman

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Brayden Bushby sentenced to eight years in jail for fatal attack on Indigenous woman

Willow Fiddler
Thunder Bay
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brayden Bushby, right, departs the courthouse with a police officer after his sentencing hearing after being found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barbara Kentner in Thunder Bay, Ont.

DAVID JACKSON/The Canadian Press

The fatal attack on Barbara Kentner, who was struck by a trailer hitch heaved at her from a passing car, was motivated by a hatred of women and disregard for their lives, a Thunder Bay Superior Court judge said.

Justice Helen Pierce handed an eight-year sentence to Brayden Bushby, 22, on Monday, scolding him for minimizing women and treating Ms. Kentner and her sister, Melissa, as disposable.

Mr. Bushby was convicted of manslaughter last December after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for throwing a trailer hitch at the Kentner sisters in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Pierce said the attack had a ripple effect into the Indigenous community, the city of Thunder Bay and the rest of the country.

“Your actions have signaled to Indigenous people across Canada that they cannot expect to be safe, and that their lives are not valued,” she said. “That’s what happened when you threw that trailer hitch.”

The Crown was seeking eight to 12 years in prison, while Mr. Bushby’s defence asked for four years, arguing the act wasn’t motivated by hate against Indigenous people.

Ms. Kentner’s family, including her daughter Serena and sisters Melissa and Connie, wiped away tears as they left the court room.

Ms. Kentner died six months after the attack that took place as she walked with Melissa to a relative’s house on a cold January night in 2017.

“I’m happy with it,” Melissa said of the eight-year sentence.

Mr. Bushby received one month credit for time served, bringing his total sentence to seven years and 11 months.

Story continues below advertisement

In her 43-page decision, Justice Pierce said while Mr. Bushby wasn’t charged with a hate crime and cannot be sentenced on that basis, it was important to understand the far-reaching effects of Ms. Kentner’s death.

“It is a common experience for Indigenous people of every age to be subjected to racial slurs, sworn or spat at, or targeted by objects thrown from cars, such as eggs, drinks, bottles, bricks, garbage, or a trailer hitch,” she said.

Justice Pierce said while there was no evidence Mr. Bushby knew the Kentner sisters were Indigenous on the night of Jan. 29, 2017, it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was motivated by hate toward women.

Evidence from the preliminary hearing and trial heard Mr. Bushby was intoxicated after a day of ice fishing and drinking when he and three friends went driving around the city. Mr. Bushby told his friends he wanted to “yell at hookers.”

Ms. Kentner was a 34-year old Anishinaabe mother living in Thunder Bay, where she spent time with her family, including sisters and nephews.

That night, Melissa said, she saw a vehicle approach them with someone hanging out the window. Then she heard someone yell, “I got one!” as it drove off. Barbara was behind her on the ground and had been hit in the stomach with a trailer hitch she found nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

The blunt force trauma ruptured Ms. Kentner’s small intestine, requiring emergency surgery.

The forensic pathologist who performed her autopsy said Ms. Kentner died of bronchopneumonia and acute chronic peritonitis. She determined that both were consequences of a “traumatic rupture of the small intestine” caused by the blunt force injury.

Ms. Kentner also had end-stage liver disease, and while it was it was a significant contributing factor, it was not a direct cause of her death, the pathologist testified last November.

In her sentencing reasons, Justice Pierce referenced family impact statements, including from Serena, who has been sick with leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant last year, and misses her mother’s love and support.

Community impact statements from the Ontario Native Women’s Association, The Indigenous Bar Association and National Association of Friendship Centres, and Nokiiwin Tribal Council recount the disproportionate rates of violence against Indigenous women, and the fear faced by Indigenous people who often also feel unsafe reporting violence and racism to police.

Mr. Bushby’s defence lawyer said he didn’t know whether his client would appeal the sentence. However, lawyer Mark Halfyard argued on Monday afternoon for Mr. Bushby’s release pending his appeal of the manslaughter conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

That motion was dismissed by Justice Gladys Pardu.

Assistant Crown lawyer Andrew Sadler said the sentence and Justice Pierce’s reasons send a clear message that Mr. Bushby’s conduct was inappropriate, unacceptable and not an isolated incident when it comes to the dangers and risks of racism faced by Indigenous people in the city.

Debbie Kakagamic, a cousin of the Kentner sisters, agreed. “It sends a message to other people to think twice before they do something.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies