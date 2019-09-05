 Skip to main content

Canada Brenda Murphy named New Brunswick’s new lieutenant-governor

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Brenda Murphy named New Brunswick’s new lieutenant-governor

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Brenda Murphy, a long-time feminist and social-justice advocate, is the new lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Murphy, a former municipal councillor from the greater Saint John area, to the post Thursday.

Murphy spent more than two decades as the head of the Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network and has served on a federal advisory council on poverty, and New Brunswick’s advisory council on the status of women.

Story continues below advertisement

Murphy replaces former lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, who died Aug. 2 after a long battle with cancer.

A delay by the federal government in naming a new lieutenant-governor created a logjam of unfinished business for the provincial government.

Murphy lives in Grand Bay-Westfield with her partner Linda Boyle.

“Ms. Murphy has decades of experience advancing gender equality and helping to lift people out of poverty,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“I know she will continue to make important contributions to the future of her province and our country, and serve the people of New Brunswick well as their new lieutenant-governor,” he said.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he is confident Murphy, the 32nd person to serve in the role, is up to the task.

“She has already demonstrated her commitment to our province through her work aimed at ending poverty and family violence, and advancing women’s equality, and I know she will continue to do so as our new lieutenant-governor,” Higgs said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter