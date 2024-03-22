Brian Mulroney was a trailblazer and a lion of Canadian politics, according to former colleagues, dignitaries and politicians who’ve paid their tributes over the past few weeks. Many have lauded Canada’s 18th prime minister for his ability to tackle the most challenging political issues of his time – regardless of whether it earned him passionate supporters or equally passionate critics.

But for many Canadians, politics aside, it was brief personal encounters with Mr. Mulroney – at the airport, on the streets of 24 Sussex Drive, at his children’s hockey games, and at book signings and fundraisers in his later years – that left a lasting impression.

Here are some of the stories Globe readers shared with us.

Arthur Millholland, 64, Calgary

While on an Air Canada flight departing Montreal , the seat beside me was empty until moments before departure when Prime Minister Mulroney boarded late and proceeded down the aisle, indicating the window seat beside me was his. To say the least, I was speechless at this chance encounter. What followed was an engaging discussion of Canada, its place in the world and the change in the political class from his time in office. I will never forget this conversation. For those that continue to harbour ill to him, I suggest all listen to his eulogies for Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. Mr. Mulroney’s true character is there to be found.

Near the end of our flight after much conversation, I said, “prime minister, history will judge you as one of Canada’s greatest prime ministers.” He thanked me, but indicated he had his doubts. Today, these many years later, I can say I was spot on.

Open this photo in gallery: Brian Mulroney shakes hands with former U.S. president George W. Bush after Mulroney gave a eulogy at the state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush in 2018.ALEX BRANDON/Getty Images

David Cooke, 56, Mississauga, Ont.

I was walking by Château Laurier in Ottawa on a winter evening when I spotted Mulroney and his security detail walking on Wellington Street. I ran so that I could be at the same stoplight. He called over and waved for me to join him. Had 30 seconds to say hello. He gave me that signature smile and direct eye contact before the light changed and they carried on. He didn’t have to do it, but he saw the wide-eyed student and indulged me.

Corey Hobbs, 48, Ottawa

I only met him once, way back in 1991, while a delegate of the Students Commission. We went to 24 Sussex (my first visit) on Canada Day. Mulroney was very well dressed and smelled like Ralph Lauren Polo aftershave.

Open this photo in gallery: Corey Hobbs, in 1991, on a visit to 24 Sussex Drive during his time as a delegate of the Students Commission.Handout

David Bosworth, 59, Toronto

When I was at Carleton University in Ottawa in the late eighties, one of my housemates and I had taken our fishing rods and tackle boxes down to the banks of the Ottawa River one late spring Sunday morning to see if we could catch something big. A few hours later, empty-handed and disappointed with our lack of angling success, we trundled up a hill and popped out into Rideau Falls Park, just beside 24 Sussex Drive, where we bumped into Prime Minister Mulroney walking his dog alone, save for a couple of plain clothes RCMP officers discretely keeping an eye on us from the perimeter of the park.

PM Mulroney, eyeing our fishing gear, inquired as to whether we had had any luck catching anything. When we conveyed our fishing tale of woe, he very cordially pointed out a couple of alternate spots further downstream where he had witnessed other fishers reel in some big ones in the past. We thanked him for the tip and vowed to take his advice to heart and try our luck another time. We then shook hands and wished each other a good day. We never did go back to try fishing at his suggested spots … but maybe one day still.

Rajeev Sharma, 53, Toronto

At the book launch of his memoirs in 2007, as he signed a copy for me, I told him that the 1988 election was the first time I volunteered for a political campaign. I told him that on school bus rides home that fall (I was in my final year of high school), I would passionately advocate to my friends and anyone who wanted to listen why a vote for Mulroney and free trade was good for Canada. He looked up after signing my book with a smile and quipped: “That must have been a very lonely bus ride.” A great statesman and nation builder has been lost but will not be forgotten.

Bruce Miller, 74, Ottawa

When Mr. Mulroney was prime minister, my family had the joy of seeing the PM in the role of hockey parent for their son, Mark, who was on the same team in Nepean, Ont. as our son Drew. Apparently it had been decided that Mark would play on a house-league team in a location outside Ottawa where there might be less attention paid to the son’s participation. There are encounters with Mr. Mulroney that we remember well, like when he attended the parents’ meeting with the coach, accompanied by the secret-service people who waited out in the hallway.

The best memory that we have of the kind, human side of the prime minister was the father-son game that he played in at the Walter Baker Centre. Our son had forgotten his gloves from his kit bag but through the intervention of Mark, who had formed somewhat of a bond with our son, an extra pair of the PM’s gloves appeared for Drew who was then able to participate. My wife had to go through quite the process to return the gloves to 24 Sussex at the end of the season. Thanks for the opportunity to reflect on a leader who meant so much to our country.

Open this photo in gallery: Brian Mulroney carries his five-year-old son, Mark, from the car after their arrival for the introduction of the PC candidates in Montreal on July 15, 1984.Ron Poling/The Canadian Press

Judith Craig, 82, Victoria, B.C.

In the eighties, while I was working as a sculptor at Madame Tussauds in London, I was selected to do a sitting with Prime Minister Mulroney for his portrait. I arrived with my assistant and a photographer at his hotel, which overlooked Hyde Park. He was very co-operative, charming and professional during all the measurements, photographs and information-gathering on pose and clothing. (He had lots to say on the subject of shoes!) He closely observed what we were doing and was pleased that a “young lady from Lachine” was doing such an interesting job. He talked about the Commonwealth Conference he was about to attend and commented with a smile that all the prime ministers were terrified of the Queen because she always knew more about their countries than they did!

David Bryce, 49, Ottawa

Back when Ottawa had a school safety patrol program that entrusted kids to work as crossing guards, ensuring the safety of their peers, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Mulroney in 1985 or 1986. As a patrol-team captain at Pleasant Park School in Grade 6, myself and three other kids were invited to meet him outside his office on Parliament Hill. Although we had been looking forward to the meeting for some time, in retrospect it was clear that we were lucky to catch him on his way to his next meeting. The prime minister was generous with his time, shook our hands, and seemed genuinely interested in meeting us. In addition to the photographs from this event, hearing his characteristic baritone voice in person was memorable!

Open this photo in gallery: As a Patrol Team Captain in Grade 6, David Bryce, left, in the black blazer, and three other students were invited to meet Brian Mulroney outside his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Handout/Handout

Jacqueline Cook, 63, Toronto

I was walking along Sussex Drive one beautiful fall Sunday, heading toward the river. Up ahead was a man with a boy on his shoulders and walking two poodles. He was led and followed by men in trench coats. I was walking faster and eventually caught up with our prime minister and his son out for a sunny walk with the dogs. We walked along for a while, companionably talking about the weather, ByWard Market and Ottawa. Then the man in the trench coat ahead of us turned around and signalled it was time to go back. Mr. Mulroney thanked me for the lovely walk and said he had to go home now – with a little smile. The dogs wanted to continue but with a little persuasion turned for the walk back to 24 Sussex Drive.

Jeffrey Smyth, 83, Toronto

The 1988 hockey game in Ottawa between the Oilers and the Canadiens to raise money for Mila’s charity, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Canada, was a triumph, as was the party afterward when the prime minister and Dinah Shore sang, “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.” My company was a major supporter and I was there. Soon after, I ran into Mr. Mulroney in a hotel in Washington, DC, and reminded him about that special evening. I told him that we both shared Irish heritage, but conceded that he was much the better singer. He nodded, and laughed, and those Irish eyes smiled.

Peter L. McCreath, 80, Hubbards, N.S.

In 1990, when I was an MP for South Shore, N.S., and a member of Brian Mulroney’s caucus, I asked Brian if he would give my mother and father a call on the 50th anniversary of their marriage. He said he would be delighted. I gave him the phone number, but did not tell my parents. He called and my mother answered the phone, thought she recognized the voice. He spoke with both my parents, and they were thrilled beyond imagination. And, I was truly grateful. As I write, my parents are long gone. But, I appreciated his giving them a call. But, that was typical of the prime minister in whose caucus I was privileged to serve.

Open this photo in gallery: Brian Mulroney had many ties to Nova Scotia: first as a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University and later winning a byelection in the former federal riding of Central Nova.Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Jane Pope, 79, Ottawa

I was at my first ever Tory fundraiser in 1984. I had volunteered to train volunteers for the election campaign and bought a ticket to a large fundraiser. I had met Mr. Mulroney a few years before at the annual conference of the Chartered Accountants Association in Montreal. We were introduced and exchanged a few pleasantries after his speech. In 1984, I watched as he and his lovely wife entered the room and went from table to table welcoming people. I joked to my companions that he seemed to be as good as [Canadian politician] George Hees at remembering everyone he had ever met. As he approached our table, he smiled and led Mila straight to me and said something along the lines of “Mila, this is Jane Pope, a chartered accountant I met in Montreal at a lunch you didn’t attend. She has obviously reconsidered her NDP leanings.” Everyone laughed and I had to admit that he was as good as George Hees at remembering people. A priceless gift. I worked on the campaign and voted Tory for the only time in my life and never regretted it.

Robert Mark Chouinard, 65, Toronto

My wife Robin and I live in Toronto, but we both grew up in Montreal and have made a point of returning to Montreal every summer. We were enjoying lunch at the Ritz Carlton Hotel during our annual visit back to Montreal in 2015 when Mr. Mulroney walked by our table. I interrupted Brian and asked him for a picture I could share with my mother, Mona – a big fan of Mr. Mulroney’s. I was not completely honest, I was a big fan as well and really wanted the picture for myself. He was very gracious and did not hesitate to pose for the picture.

As Robin was taking the picture, he stated “Two Great Canadians.” I felt very proud at that moment, which has stayed with me ever since. As an aside, as soon as Robin finished taking the picture, he looked at me and stated that Robin is very beautiful, and then he did not hesitate to give Robin a big, warm embrace and a kiss on her cheek – not in any way malicious or threatening. Robin took it as a compliment, and my thought at the time was this man still has the charisma, presence and energy of a world leader. A brief but impactful experience for both Robin and myself.

Open this photo in gallery: Robert Mark Chouinard met Brian Mulroney while having lunch with his wife at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Montreal in 2015.Handout

Eric Nixon, 65, Forest, Ont.

When I graduated from college in 1984, I worked as a reporter on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for a short time. Mulroney was the opposition leader at the time and he had a picnic for reporters in his backyard at Stornoway, where the Leader of the Opposition lived. I didn’t know anyone else in Ottawa, so I asked my sister if she wanted to come with me. We were sitting at a picnic table eating lunch and Mulroney came up and sat down beside us and started shooting the breeze. He was the most down-to-earth, chatty guy you’d ever want to meet and seemed genuinely interested in finding out about us.

He must have talked to my sister and me for 20 minutes before his wife, Mila, came up and said he needed to start mingling with some other people. Mila happened to mention how Brian had just given up smoking and how hard it was for him. Hearing her talk about his personal challenges definitely made him seem like just an average Joe. I’ve never forgotten that encounter. I didn’t always agree with a lot of the stuff he did when he was PM, but I think deep down he really did care for his country and the people he represented.

Sydney Pagan, 28, Ottawa

I met the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney on Sept., 20, 2017, on St. Francis Xavier University campus. I was a student there in my fourth year of a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science, and I was involved in student government as the student union’s board of governors representative. Mr. Mulroney, an alumni of the university, was on campus for a luncheon with the board of governors to discuss, among other things, the plans for the coming construction of the new Mulroney Hall and Brian Mulroney Institute of Government on campus. Mr. Mulroney made an address to the board of governors, and I recall being struck by what a captivating and charismatic orator he was.

After the lunch, Mr. Mulroney made an effort to come over to speak with me and the handful of other student leaders in the room. He was very personable, and what I remember most about the experience is his encouragement to continue to stay involved and give back to our community as young leaders. He shared how StFX was where it all began for him as well, as he was involved with the campus Conservatives club. His message that day and his devotion to public service throughout his life has continued to inspire me to stay involved in my community and go the extra mile through the rest of my undergrad, master’s degree, and now as a federal public servant, and I remain grateful for his encouragement.

Open this photo in gallery: Sydney Pagan meeting Brian Mulroney on September 20, 2017, on St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.Handout

Thomas Pundyk, 71, Winnipeg

I met Mr. Mulroney in the fall of 2005 in the Maple Leaf Lounge at the Montreal airport. He was sitting by himself reading a newspaper. Surprised to see a past PM with no one around, I walked up to him and introduced myself and said, “It is not every day that you meet two PM’s on the same day.” He asked with a smile, “Who would that be?” I said I was at a conference that morning and met Mr. Chrétien at a conference I was attending. He asked how Jean was and commented that he needed to get out there like Jean. He asked me to sit down and we talked about numerous topics for five or ten minutes, then he was off to catch a plane. I was very impressed that he took the time to talk and ask questions to someone he had never met and made me feel important. It was a pleasant encounter that I will not forget.

Daniel Shahrabani, 60, Montreal

I met him briefly on the terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York. He was just arriving from Montreal and I was just on my way to Montreal. By a huge coincidence, I was carrying a BusinessWeek periodical about the legacy of free trade between the USA and Canada. I asked him for an autograph, he smiled and gladly obliged. He was the first person I ever voted for in my life.

Patrick Hatzis, 58, Thornhill, Ont.

I met PM Mulroney in the summer of July 1989, on the streets of Paris. He was there as part of the Canada delegation for the G7 summit. I was backpacking through Europe as a recent university grad. I saw Mila Mulroney crossing the street and then looked ahead in the direction she was walking. His head towered over his security detail ahead of me – and so I simply called out “Hey, Brian!” His head perked up and he came over to me, and after introducing myself as a fellow Canadian, he asked what I was doing in Paris. In what may have been my best moment for a witty reply, I said: “Much like you prime minister, I am on a diplomatic mission spreading Canadian goodwill through Europe!” He chuckled, and said “Excellent, then carry on my good man!” A still-wonderful memory some 35 years later.

Open this photo in gallery: World leaders, including Brian Mulroney, pose in front of the Louvre in Paris during the opening ceremony of the G7 summit in 1989.JOEL ROBINE/Getty Images

Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.