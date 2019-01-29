Brison denies claims of political meddling in ship deal at centre of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman case

Open this photo in gallery Vice-Admiral Mark Norman arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Jan. 29, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison has rejected as “utterly false” allegations that he decided to review the shipbuilding contract at the centre of the criminal case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman because Brison was loyal to a Nova Scotia shipbuilder.

The comments are in a court document in which Brison, who recently resigned as president of the Treasury Board after 21 years as a Nova Scotia MP, has asked the court for standing in Norman’s breach-of-trust trial.

Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command in January 2017 and charged last March with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets to influence cabinet’s decision-making.

Norman has denied any wrongdoing. His politically charged trial is scheduled to start in August and run through this year’s federal election campaign.

The secrets Norman is alleged to have leaked relate to a $700-million shipbuilding contract with Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding, negotiated by the Harper Conservatives and finalized by the Trudeau Liberals in late 2015, to convert a civilian ship into a naval support ship.

Weeks before the new Liberal government approved the deal, however, Brison had raised questions about the contract with Davie and led a push to have it paused pending a review.

Norman’s defence lawyers have alleged that Brison was acting on behalf of Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding, which had proposed its own plan for a temporary support ship.

They previously filed in court several witness statements alleging the minister was close to Irving, including one from a senior Davie official in which he describes Brison as “Irving’s boy.”

Brison’s application for standing states that “this pejorative comment … and others like it appear to suggest that (Brison) made his decision to review the naval supply ship procurement at the behest of Irving. Such allegations are utterly false.”

The application goes on to state that he was acting in his role as president of the Treasury Board, in which “it was Mr. Brison’s duty to review the procurement of large defence contracts.”

“As a significant procurement expenditure for Canada,” it adds, “it would have been odd if Mr. Brison and the Treasury Board had not taken steps to review this procurement.”

The application for standing emerged as court heard that Brison was turning over emails from private accounts that could be relevant to the Norman case, after the vice-admiral’s lawyers subpoenaed documents from the former minister.

Norman’s team wants access to thousands of government documents about the contract, including records held by Trudeau’s office, to prove their client was supporting the Tories in obtaining the ship before falling victim to Liberal political games.

Brison’s application states that the former minister is prepared to co-operate in providing documents relevant to the case, and that he “appreciates Vice-Admiral Norman’s right to make a full answer and defence.”

But it added that he is seeking standing to protect against “unjust and unfounded intrusion and attacks upon his privacy and reputation.”

Lawyers retained by Brison were in court as a pre-trial hearing into Norman’s case resumed Tuesday following a month-long break, though the question of whether the ex-minister can be represented in the case won’t be decided until Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, Norman’s lawyers spent much of the day questioning a Justice Canada paralegal about government efforts to gather hundreds of thousands of documents that the defence says are required to ensure their client a fair trial.

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance was expected to also take the stand on Tuesday, but had yet to appear by mid-afternoon.

Vance is expected to be grilled over what instructions he gave to senior military officers — including Norman — about talking with journalists.

The allegations against Norman include that he leaked secrets about the shipbuilding deal to the media.

Vance could also face questions over whether military officials intentionally avoided using Norman’s name in internal correspondence, which would have made it more difficult for his lawyers to find certain documents.