B.C. to become first province to force patients to switch from biologics to less expensive biosimilar drugs

The B.C. government is expecting to save nearly $100-million over the next three years by becoming the first province in Canada to effectively force patients to switch from expensive drugs for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease to cheaper versions called biosimilars.

Biosimilars are near-copies of biologics, a category of drugs that, unlike conventional pills, are manufactured from living organisms and usually delivered by injection or IV infusion.

Biologics also tend to come with high sticker prices: three of the top-five prescription drugs in terms of public spending in B.C. are biologic drugs.

“We’re reducing the cost of prescription drugs that we already support to make room for more and better health expenditures,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “I think it’s a necessary change. We’re hopeful, of course, that other jurisdictions in Canada will follow us.”

As the patents have expired on blockbuster biologics such as Remicade (also known as infliximab) and Enbrel (also known as etanercept), many European countries have tweaked their public drug-insurance programs to cover mainly the less-expensive biosimilars, saving hundreds of millions of dollars in the bargain.

But Canada, with its fractured public-private system for paying for prescription drugs, has hesitated to promote biosimilars in the same way – in part because of vocal opposition from some patient advocacy groups and pharmaceutical companies who say patient choice should be paramount.

As well, the company that makes Remicade, Canada’s top-selling drug by revenue in 2017, deployed a suite of tactics designed to disparage biosimilars and thwart their uptake in Canada, according to a Globe and Mail investigation published last year.

In the fourth quarter of last year, only 8 per cent of the infliximab sold in Canada was a biosimilar, compared to 98 per cent in Norway, 92 per cent in the United Kingdom, 78 per cent in Sweden and 60 per cent in France.

Mr. Dix unveiled his province’s new biosimilar policy at a news conference in Victoria on Monday, a few months after he himself voluntarily switched to a biosimilar version of insulin to treat his Type 1 diabetes.

Mr. Dix is now taking Basaglar, a biosimilar that costs 15 per cent less than the original drug it mimics, Lantus.

“I have a lot of empathy for people’s concerns,” Mr. Dix said, acknowledging that patients might be nervous about swapping out a drug that is working for them for a less-expensive option. But he said his own transition was seamless.

“For me, personally, I’ve just carried on as before,” he said.

Under B.C.’s new policy, most of the 5,100 patients who are still receiving public coverage for original Remicade and Enbrel – both of which treat rheumatoid arthritis and related diseases – will have six months to switch to a biosimilar.

About 18,000 diabetics on Lantus will also have to switch to Basaglar in the same time period, after which the original versions will no longer be publicly covered.

The 2,700 patients who take Remicade for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis will be given a few months longer to make the switch, Mr. Dix said.

A similar switching policy will apply as biosimilar versions of other drugs hit the market, Mr. Dix said.

The B.C. government estimates that transitioning patients off of Remicade, Enbrel and Lantus alone will save the government $96.6-million over three years.

Mr. Dix said his government plans to put those savings back into the province’s drug budget, which is under intense pressure as more and more astronomically expensive drugs for rare diseases hit the market every year.

The province announced on Monday that it would start covering the drugs Jardiance (empaglifozin), for diabetes, and Taltz (ixekizumab) for psoriatic arthritis.

John Esdaile, a rheumatologist and the scientific director of Arthritis Research Canada, said B.C. should have moved faster to promote biosimilars. Other provinces should now follow its lead, he added.

“We’re wasting hundreds of millions of dollars,” on covering the original versions of biologics whose patents have expired, Dr. Esdaile said. “I think that yesterday would have been even better than today to do it. We’re going to save a lot of money in B.C.”

Opponents of forcing patients to switch have expressed concerns that biosimilars might not work as well as the original drugs, although Health Canada has said that well-controlled switches are safe and effective.

The off-patent copies of biologic drugs are called biosimilars – not biosames – because it is impossible to exactly replicate drugs manufactured from living organisms.

Mina Mawani, the chief executive officer of the patient advocacy group Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, told The Globe last year that some patients feared switching to a biosimilar could jeopardize their hard-won good health.

“Stability is the most important thing for patients,” Ms. Mawani said last year. “The last thing [patients] wanted was to be told that, ‘You’re going to be taken off this drug – not because you’re not doing well on it, but because [the biosimilar] is cheaper.’”

But Dr. Esdaile said Europe’s experience showed biosimilars were just as safe and effective as the original versions.