Broadcaster Bill Lawrence points to pictures of himself taken over his career at the CHCH studio in Hamilton.Courtesy of family

Television star, director, producer, writer and teacher, Bill Lawrence was a man of innate modesty and congenial demeanour who emerged as an early celebrity during the live, black and white frontier days of Canadian television.

For 35 years from 1957 to 1992, Mr. Lawrence hosted Tiny Talent Time, a program for viewers in southern Ontario showcasing the baton-twirling, tap dancing, piano-playing skills of children aged 4 to 12. Tiny Talent Time frequently beat NFL games for viewership and remains as Canada’s second-longest running TV show behind CBC’s Front Page Challenge.

Hamilton-born Sheila Copps, former deputy prime minister of Canada, appeared on Tiny Talent Time reading Dr. Seuss’s Gertrude McFuzz. As an adult, Ms. Copps had occasion to encounter Mr. Lawrence at various events. “He was a real gentleman, good looking with a great smile, and so great with kids,” she said.

Mr. Lawrence had a way of making youngsters feel comfortable by crouching down to their eye level and asking his signature question: “If I could wave a magic wand and make your wish come true, what would it be?” Some of the answers could be cute: “Not having to wear swirly dresses.” “Sprouting wings so I won’t be late to school.” “Not having to clean my messy room.”

Whether a fly flew down his throat during a live television weather forecast, or a Guernsey cow evacuated its bowels on stage during the taping of Tiny Talent Time, Mr. Lawrence remained resolutely cheerful and unflappable. Uncle Bill, as he was known to many of his TV audience, died on July 14 of congestive heart failure, shortly after suffering a heart attack at St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton. He was 91.

Mr. Lawrence on the set of Tiny Talent Time during the 1960's. The show, which featured the skills of children aged 4 to 12, frequently beat NFL games for viewership.Courtesy of family

Mr. Lawrence’s fame eventually extended beyond southern Ontario into the living rooms of the nation. At the CBC, he presented weather, along with documentaries, game shows and specials. He conducted travel analysis and, standing beside glamorous co-presenter Faye Dance, was the man to watch on Global Television to see if your life had been transformed by winning lottery numbers. “We used to remind people that even if they didn’t win, their community won through funds donated by the lottery corporation,” Ms. Dance said. “Bill was all about community. He never let being on television go to his head.”

William Lawrence Tittensor was born on Nov. 24, 1931, in Hamilton. He was the elder of two sons in the family of Larry and Marion (Mirn) Tittensor. Mr. Tittensor, originally from England, worked in the automotive business while his Irish-born wife Marion, a mathematics graduate from Trinity College in Dublin, worked as a teacher.

During his teen years, Bill delivered groceries for his uncle’s business, but his favourite part-time job was as a jack of all trades at the Westdale Theatre, where he acted as an usher, loaded film from canisters into the projector, made popcorn and generally helped things run smoothly. His daughter, Tracy Lawrence-Black, said she didn’t know if her father took the job because of the appeal of the screen or whether he developed a love of the screen because of the job but, after graduating from George R. Allen Westdale Secondary School, he decided to pursue a degree in radio and television arts at Toronto’s Ryerson Institute of Technology (now Toronto Metropolitan University).

During his first year at Ryerson in 1952, and as someone who was likely to appear in the public eye, it made sense to reverse his surname, an easy target of teasing, with his middle name. He became Bill Tittensor Lawrence although Tittensor, an old English name, was never used in any professional capacity.

Don Pilcher, a long-time friend and colleague who met Mr. Lawrence at Ryerson and worked with him in Hamilton, said he stood out in so many ways. “He was a natural for the broadcast industry, voicing commercials for radio stations even while he was still in school,” Mr. Pilcher said.

Mr. Lawrence, right, on A Special Place with Sandy Hoyt, circa 1960.Courtesy of family

Mr. Lawrence’s class was highly amused when he was the first to be given a fault report from the university radio station. The report was a notification of anything that had gone awry during a student’s on-air shift. “Bill put a record on the turntable to play and for whatever reason left the booth. The door behind him locked. Bill had to get back in before the record ended so he just put his shoulder to the door, knocked it off its hinges and broke the glass. He was quite a robust fellow and very strong. He sat down and calmly carried on with his show with listeners being none the wiser,” Mr. Pilcher said.

“It was a classic case of the show must go on and Bill always made sure it did.”

Mr. Lawrence graduated in 1954 and was hired as a technical director by the new TV station starting in Hamilton. Owner Ken Soble soon realized that the new hire had the skills and charisma for an on-air personality. Before Tiny Talent Time and long before seminal programs for children like Sesame Street, one of several shows that Mr. Lawrence created, produced and hosted for CHCH was Albert J Steed, a puppet show with a strong educational component. He also invented a superhero character for himself called the Mask. Through the magic of editing, the Mask would arrive at the studio through different means of transport in order to first introduce, then finally end the presentation of a movie.

Mr. Lawrence, left, and friend Don Pilcher visiting the CHCH studios in 2020.Courtesy of family

Mr. Soble, who was hosting a rodeo at his farm, suggested the Mask could arrive on a pony. Always game, Mr. Lawrence agreed, but with zero experience on horseback was unable to convince the pregnant mare to go where he wanted. She simply wandered off into a field with the Mask sitting helplessly in the saddle.

“Bill and I would meet up at a coffee shop and he’d reminisce about that incident. Before we knew it, people would be edging closer to listen to him. He was a heck of a good storyteller,” Mr. Pilcher said.

When Mr. Lawrence married Nancy Armstrong, his childhood sweetheart, in 1957, his growing fame led to their wedding being a splashy society affair. The couple had a son and a daughter to whom Mr. Lawrence remained steadfastly devoted. Family was the bedrock of his existence. Once broadcast days were behind him, Mr. Lawrence returned to his alma mater at Ryerson as a professor, passing his knowledge on for 16 years until his retirement.

“Bill often made his announcing class imagine the adrenalin rush that accompanies the five-second countdown to being on air,” Mr. Pilcher said. “On the eve of his death, surrounded by family and friends, I distinctly heard him whisper “5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1.”

Mr. Lawrence leaves his wife Nancy, daughter Tracy, son Steven, five grandchildren, one nephew and two nieces.