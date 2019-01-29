Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to murder of eight men linked to Toronto’s Gay Village

Nearly a decade after men started to disappear from Toronto’s Gay Village, Bruce McArthur has admitted he was the serial killer who murdered eight men.

Mr. McArthur, a freelance landscape artist who was arrested a year ago, told a judge he would plead guilty to first-degree murder in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning.

"Are you doing so voluntarily?" Superior Court Justice John McMahon asked.

“Yes,” Mr. McArthur replied from the accused’s box.

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon said police found evidence that six of the murders were of a sexual nature, with use of ligature and staging afterward.

Mr. McArthur was charged with the first-degree murders of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, the eight men disappeared from Toronto’s Gay Village between 2010 and 2017..

The minimal sentence for first-degree murder is a life term, with no chance for parole before 25 years, so Mr. McArthur would be in his 90s before he can apply for a conditional release.

The McArthur investigation was one of the largest forensic cases in the history of the Toronto police. Officers executed more than 90 search warrants and production orders, collected 1,800 pieces of evidence during a four-month search of Mr. McArthur’s apartment, and also searched more than 100 locations linked to his landscaping business.

The remains of seven of the eight victims were found hidden in gardening planters at a house on Mallory Crescent, a property in the Leaside neighbourhood where the owners allowed Mr. McArthur to store his tools in their garage. The remains of Mr. Kayhan were discovered in a ravine nearby.

Mr. McArthur was born in 1951 on a farm near Lindsay, Ont., the youngest of the two children of a devout couple, an Irish Catholic mother and a Presbyterian Scottish father.

While growing up, Mr, McArthur realized that he was attracted to the same sex but chose to ignore those feelings, according to a presentencing report prepared in 2003 when he had his first brush with the law, an assault conviction.

He married a woman who had been a childhood friend. They raised two children in Oshawa and he worked as a key account manager for a sock manufacturer.

His life changed drastically after he came out as gay at age 45. He moved to Toronto and became a landscaper. He remained on good terms with his ex-wife, and his son often visited him at the apartment. He occasionally worked as a shopping mall Santa.

Shortly after he turned 50, Mr. McArthur went to the apartment of a male sex worker in the Gay Village, and without provocation hit the man several times on the head with a metal pipe. Mr. McArthur later went to police, saying he didn’t know why he attacked his victim.

He received a two-year conditional sentence, and had to stay away from the Village and not be in the company of male prostitutes.

Starting in the fall of 2010, men began disappearing from the Village. Despite setting up a special team, Project Houston, Toronto police were unable to solve the cases for seven years.

During that period, Mr. McArthur was interviewed by police twice, in 2013 during Project Houston, and in 2016 after a sex partner said he tried to choke him. He was not suspected on either occasions.

Toronto police began another special investigation, Project Prism, in the summer of 2017, after Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman went missing. Mr. McArthur became a person of interest by late August, 2017.

By November, Mr. McArthur became a suspect and was placed under surveillance almost every day for more than two months before his arrest as Toronto police covertly searched his home several times.

Detectives tracked Mr. McArthur’s van with a GPS device and installed a secret camera aimed at a garage where he was suspected of hiding the bodies of victims.

They broke into his apartment, on the 19th-floor of a high-rise, to copy the content of a memory key, an external hard drive and a desktop computer.

