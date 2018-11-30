Bruce McArthur to stand trial in January 2020

An alleged serial killer facing murder charges in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village will stand trial in January 2020.

Bruce McArthur said little in a brief court appearance this morning and avoided looking at the family members of his alleged victims.

Police found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where the 67-year-old worked as a landscaper.

Story continues below advertisement

The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

The Crown said was ready to start the trial in September 2019, but the defence said it wouldn’t be available until January.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.