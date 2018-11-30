 Skip to main content

Canada Bruce McArthur to stand trial in January 2020

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bruce McArthur to stand trial in January 2020

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

An alleged serial killer facing murder charges in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village will stand trial in January 2020.

Bruce McArthur said little in a brief court appearance this morning and avoided looking at the family members of his alleged victims.

Police found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where the 67-year-old worked as a landscaper.

Story continues below advertisement

The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

The Crown said was ready to start the trial in September 2019, but the defence said it wouldn’t be available until January.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019