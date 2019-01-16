Burnaby Liberal candidate withdraws from race after comments about Jagmeet Singh’s cultural background

Open this photo in gallery Karen Wang has resigned as the B.C. Liberal candidate in the upcoming Burnaby South by-election. handout

The Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the Burnaby South by-election has withdrawn after she made comments that referenced his cultural background.

A statement from the federal Liberals said Karen Wang’s comments, made on the Chinese-language social-media platform WeChat, were not “aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada” and the party accepted her resignation as a candidate in the B.C. riding.

The resignation comes after the Toronto Star quoted Ms. Wang as noting to her supporters that she is “the only Chinese candidate,” and further identifying Mr. Singh as “of Indian descent.”

Mr. Singh is running for a seat in the House of Commons after serving as the NDP leader since 2017. The Burnaby South riding was vacated when then-NDP MP Kennedy Stewart resigned to run in his successful campaign for Vancouver mayor. The by-election, announced last week, will be held Feb. 25.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Ms. Wang said she regretted the remarks, noting she had called the riding home since arriving in Canada as a newcomer 20 years ago.

“In trying to speak about my own story and the importance of people of all different backgrounds getting involved in this important by-election, I made comments online that also referenced Jagmeet Singh’s cultural background,” the statement said.

“My choice of words wasn’t well-considered and didn’t reflect my intent and for that, I sincerely apologize to Mr. Singh."

Ms. Wang said she stepped aside because she said she didn’t want the comments to be a distraction to the campaign.

Mr. Singh issued his own statement after the resignation without referencing the controversy directly.

“I intend to represent everyone, whether their background is Korean, Sri Lankan, Chinese, European, Japanese, South Asian, Vietnamese, African or Indigenous," he said.

“My mother taught me we are all connected and every day I try to live by her words.”