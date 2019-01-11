 Skip to main content

Canada Several serious injuries in Ottawa bus crash, no immediate word of fatalities

Several serious injuries in Ottawa bus crash, no immediate word of fatalities

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa police say several people were seriously injured when a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa this afternoon.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says there are multiple critical injuries, though no immediate report of fatalities.

The accident took place at 3:50 p.m., during Friday rush hour, at Westboro station, in an urban neighbourhood west of downtown.

Photos posted on Twitter showed extensive damage to the front of the bus, with the roof of a shelter well into the bus’s second deck.

The crash snarled afternoon traffic as emergency crews descended on the scene.

In 2013, an Ottawa bus collided with a Via Rail train in suburban Barrhaven, killing six people.

