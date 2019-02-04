Businessman Jack Shapiro backed an eclectic mix of progressive causes

Open this photo in gallery Jack Shapiro during his campaign as an NDP candidate in the Spadina riding in 1974. Courtesy of the Family

Jack Shapiro, who died on Jan. 17 at 92, packed a lot into a long life. He was a successful businessman, first as what is called a rack jobber, entrusted with replacing magazines every week or month as new ones are issued, along with paperback books. It is more complex than it sounds. He worked first in Regina and then expanded his firm throughout Saskatchewan.

While he enjoyed business, his true love was social causes. Mr. Shapiro was a man of the political left, and he was active in the anti-nuclear movement and other causes, along with his wife, Juliette Paperny. He was involved in politics, both in Saskatchewan and in Toronto. When he lived in Saskatchewan, he worked with the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF), the predecessor to the NDP, which was founded in 1961.

“My dad was particularly active with the CCF and the introduction of medicare. As I understand it, he was one of the people who put the motion on the floor of the CCF convention for the introduction of medicare,” his son Daniel said.

“He was involved in bringing in doctors from overseas, primarily England and South Africa, when the doctors in Saskatchewan went on strike to protest the introduction of medicare in the province.” Mr. Shapiro also helped set up clinics to provide service during the 23-day strike when medicare was brought into Saskatchewan in 1962.

Mr. Shapiro made many stabs at running for office, but he never succeeded. He took a shot at winning the nomination as the CCF candidate in the federal riding of Regina City in 1957, where his campaign literature described him as a businessman who was a friend of farmers and workers and a “vigorous proponent of nuclear disarmament as the best way of achieving peace, progress and security for all.” He didn’t win.

In 1974, he won the nomination to run as the NDP candidate in the downtown Toronto riding of Spadina, running against Toronto businessman Peter Stollery, who won for the Liberals.

Jack Rae Shapiro was born in Woodstock, Ont., on June 5, 1926. His parents, Fanny and Julius, ran a clothing store, Shapiro’s, for several years before moving to Toronto, where Jack went to Oakwood Collegiate, then the University of Toronto, earning a degree in sociology. He was also an editor of the school newspaper and was actively involved in what today would be called social-justice issues. He met his future wife, Juliette, at U of T.

His first job upon graduating was as a union organizer; then he moved to Regina to start work in 1950 for his wife’s family business, Regina News, which distributed periodicals.

Along with magazines and paperbacks, they also distributed yo-yos, his daughter Ellen pointed out with a smile. “But primarily periodicals.”

It was a small business in Regina, but Mr. Shapiro expanded it, acquiring agencies in Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

“My father had a progressive streak and an entrepreneurial streak. He had to find a way to make the transition from union organizer to being the boss of people in two different unions,” said his son Daniel, a lawyer in Saskatoon.

Some of the other businesses he was involved in included the first automated car wash in Regina and a pancake-house franchise.

Mr. Shapiro was an early traveller to China when, in 1970, Canada recognized what was then known to many as “Red China.” He went to trade fairs there, but never managed to do any big deals. “He was trading in tung oil, but it wasn’t successful,” said Ellen, who went with him on the first trip in May, 1973. “His real interest was visiting China; the business was secondary.”

On another occasion, he took his home movie camera to China and shot scenes of life there. The CBC bought it, converted it and showed it on a weekend newscast.

Mr. Shapiro also did some writing and tried to sell a collection of short stories to Lester & Orpen, a literary publishing house in Toronto.

“I rejected them,” the publisher, Malcolm Lester, said. “There were no hard feelings, and we became friends.” Mr. Shapiro eventually invested in Mr. Lester’s firm, and he also owned a slice of McClelland & Stewart at one time. He was nothing if not eclectic. Mr. Lester spoke at his friend’s funeral. In an interview, he noted that: "Jack was not a religious man, but he was very proud of his Jewish heritage and he spoke Yiddish.”

In 1967, Mr. Shapiro moved his family to Rome for a year to work at the Food and Agricultural Organization, a United Nations agency based there. He also did a master’s degree at the University of Saskatchewan, focusing on international development.

“He took the lead on publishing a magazine on farming practices for Third World countries,” his son said. “The combination of his publishing experience and his academic background was a skill set that was unusual to see in the same person.”

The Shapiro family moved to Toronto around 1970. Not long after the move, Juliette’s cancer returned and she died in 1972.

Following his wife’s death, Mr. Shapiro continued to be involved in progressive causes, and Toronto mayor John Sewell named him head of the Toronto Board of Health, even though the cigar-smoking Mr. Shapiro did not look the part.

Mr. Shapiro was also involved in a number of associations dealing with magazine and book publishing. He was one of the founders of The Walrus magazine and was on the board of Saturday Night magazine from 1974 to 1981.

One issue that he became involved with was the question of whether Canadian publications should be given prominence on magazine racks.

“Jack was a strong Canadian nationalist," his friend Mr. Lester said, “but he was not in favour of giving Canadian publications priority on shelves.”

Mr. Shapiro leaves his children Ellen, Carrie, Daniel, Simone and Paul; his stepson, Jonathan Lay; his long-time partner, Merrijoy Kelner; and his sisters, Francine Ellman and Beatrice Fischer.