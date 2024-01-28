A by-election scheduled for Monday in the Newfoundland riding of Conception Bay East – Bell Island has been delayed due to weather.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for St. John’s, warning of poor driving conditions during the Monday evening commute as well as warnings of strong winds and poor visibility.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer says the voting will now occur Tuesday, due to inclement weather predicted for Monday.

The decision to postpone Polling Day, is due to the forecasted intense weather during the busiest hours of voting.

The electoral officer’s office says that the decision was made as the safety of electors and staff is its primary focus, while providing electors with a fair opportunity to vote.

Voting will instead take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, with the electoral officer noting that there may be some changes to voting locations.

The vote will decide who fills the vacancy left by long-time Progressive Conservative MHA David Brazil.

Brazil announced in November he would step down at the end of December.