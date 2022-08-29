Leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party Ryan Meili pauses during his speech at the party’s leadership convention in Regina, on June 26, 2022. Meili announced his resignation of the party’s leadership on February 18, 2022, which triggered a leadership race for the party.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

A by-election to fill the seat held by previous Saskatchewan NDP Opposition leader Ryan Meili will take place next month.

Premier Scott Moe set the date for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election for Sept. 26.

Moe says it is important people in the constituency have a representative in place before the fall session in October.

The seat has been vacant since Meili resigned at the end of June.

He was replaced as the leader of the New Democrats by Carla Beck, the MLA for Regina Lakeview, in June.

Meili, who is a physician, won the seat in a by-election in 2017 and was selected as party leader the following year.

