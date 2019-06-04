 Skip to main content

Bystanders save mom, baby from random knife attack in Greater Sudbury

SUDBURY, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police in Greater Sudbury, Ont., are hailing a bystander for intervening in a random on-street knife attack on a woman and her baby.

They say the incident Monday afternoon left the 35-year-old woman in critical condition with a neck wound and the nine-month-old with multiple bruises.

The attacker and victims did not know each other.

Police say the bystander disarmed and pinned down the attacker until police arrived.

A 25-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and weapons offences.

Police say he needed hospital treatment for self-inflicted wounds.

