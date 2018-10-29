 Skip to main content

Canada Calgary Catholic pastor placed on leave over alleged sexual misconduct

The Canadian Press

A Catholic pastor who worked at a number of parishes in southern Alberta has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of sexual misconduct involving two minors and several adults.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary says in a statement that the misconduct allegedly occurred at St. Mark’s Parish in Calgary while Fr. Malcolm D’Souza was pastor there from 2010 to 2016.

The diocese says D’Souza has been removed from his current posting at the parishes of St. Bernard’s and Assumption in Calgary.

It says police have been contacted in accordance with the policy of the sexual misconduct committee of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary.

Anyone with information about the allegations is being encouraged by the church to call police or the diocese.

The statement was announced at all weekend masses in every parish where D’Souza has served.

