Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Calgary city council has hammered the final nail in the coffin of a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.
Council voted today to scuttle a bid following last week’s non-binding plebiscite, in which 56 per cent of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games.
Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.
The venues from those games, which are still in use three decades later, were the foundation of another potential bid.
But a cost-sharing agreement between the federal, provincial and municipal governments wasn’t finalized until Oct. 31, which was less than two weeks prior to the plebiscite.
Stockholm and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are still in the running to host the 2026 Games.
