Calgary councillor running for re-election charged with fraud and breach of trust

A Calgary city councillor running for re-election is facing charges of fraud and breach of trust following an RCMP investigation.

Mounties say a “complex investigation” was done into the expenses of incumbent Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca after a city police probe found thousands in ineligible council expenditures.

Magliocca is facing one count each of breach of trust and fraud under $5,000.

He is to appear in court next Friday, three days before the municipal election.

The councillor for the city’s northwest was first elected in 2013.

Magliocca did not immediately return request for comment.

