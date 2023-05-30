The mayors of Alberta’s two largest cities say they expect a good relationship with a re-elected United Conservative Party government, despite its loss of seats in Calgary and Edmonton.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek adds that all politicians need to stand up against hate and divisiveness.

Gondek and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi say the cities and the province need to work together to address affordability.

Sohi adds that it’s unfortunate Edmonton won’t have any representation in the provincial government.

Danielle Smith’s UCP dominated outside the two big cities while retaining enough support in Calgary to lessen the pain of an NDP sweep in Edmonton and win a second consecutive majority government.

Several of Smith’s cabinet ministers were unseated, including former health minister Jason Copping and former mental health and addiction minister Nicholas Milliken in Calgary, as well as deputy premier Kaycee Madu in Edmonton.