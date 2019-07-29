 Skip to main content

Canada Calgary lays dozens of charges against fire safety company, customers

Calgary
The Canadian Press
The City of Calgary has laid dozens of fire code charges against a fire safety company and several of its customers.

Premium Fire Protection Ltd. and 10 of its employees are facing 65 charges under the Alberta Fire Code.

The alleged violations are related to unqualified and uncertified people installing alarms and communications systems, portable extinguishers and special suppression systems.

The city has also laid 15 charges against several large retail outlets that used Premium Fire Protection’s services.

A seven-month investigation led to the charges and the city says there’s the possibility more will be laid.

Paul Frank, a prosecutor for the city, says it’s the first time Calgary has levelled these types of charges.

“We want to remind the businesses retaining services that it is their responsibility to verify that life safety system installers and inspectors are qualified and certified,” he said in a release Monday.

Under the provincial fire code, companies and people can be fined up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for subsequent ones. Fine amounts are determined in court.

“Although the city’s preferred approach to safety code compliance is education, the seriousness of these violations and the fact that Premium Fire Protection Ltd. operates in Calgary, other areas of Alberta and other provinces, led The City of Calgary Fire Department to lay charges in these cases,” said deputy fire chief Ken Uzeloc.

Premium Fire Protection’s website says it has offices across the Prairies.

