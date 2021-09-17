 Skip to main content
Calgary man accused in care worker’s death admits to stabbing her 19 times

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Deborah Onwu was fatally stabbed in 2019 at a Calgary care home. The man accused in her death, Brandon Newman, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

A Calgary man has admitted to stabbing his case worker to death at an assisted-living facility nearly two years ago.

Brandon Newman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu on Oct. 25, 2019.

A trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Court heard that Newman was living at the care home and stabbed Onwu, who was working an overnight shift, 19 times.

She died of blood loss at the scene.

Newman is to be back in court on Sept. 24, when a date will be set for his sentencing hearing.

