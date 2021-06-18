Calgary man convicted of murder in child death to face sentencing in September

A sentencing hearing is to be held in September for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.

Ivy Wick was injured on Sept. 27, 2017, and died in hospital of head and brain injuries eight days later.

An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt-force trauma, which prompted homicide investigators to take over the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Bennett was charged a year later following a confession to undercover police officers.

He said he had become angry after being interrupted by the child, smashed her in the head, threw her against a wall and then tripped her.

Bennett is to be back in court Sept. 29.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.