Calgary man facing terrorism charges for allegedly training with Islamic State in Syria: RCMP

The RCMP have announced terrorism charges against a Calgary man who is alleged to have spent a year in Syria training with the Islamic State group.

The force said in a news release that 34-year-old Hussein Sobhe Borhot has been charged with three counts of participating in the activity of a terrorist group and one count of committing an offence on behalf of a terrorist group.

The news release alleges Mr. Borhot was in Syria between May, 2013, and June, 2014, where he enlisted with the Islamic State group and received training. He is also alleged to have participated in a kidnapping, though there are no further details.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges follow a seven-year investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, the force’s specialized terrorism unit.

The RCMP says Mr. Borhot is in custody and will appear in court in Calgary on Friday.

More to come

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.