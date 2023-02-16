Police say detectives completed a lengthy investigation that involved speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence and autopsy results, and determining the events leading up to the child’s death.Jeff McIntosh

Police have arrested man and woman in the death of a toddler.

Emergency crews were called to a Calgary home in October, 2021, for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress.

Police say the boy was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The child has been identified as Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.

Police say detectives completed a lengthy investigation that involved speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence and autopsy results, and determining the events leading up to the child’s death.

The death has since been declared a homicide and police say the identities of the man and woman will not be released until charges are formally laid.

“Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of Calgary police’s homicide unit, said in a statement Thursday.

“For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable.”