Police have released the name of a man who died after being shot in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.

An autopsy has identified the victim as Hisham Ahmed, who was 24.

Officers were called out to the Saddle Ridge community Wednesday night on multiple reports of gunshots.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the homicide unit says they found a man with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.

Gregson says investigators are looking for a dark-coloured 2003 to 2006 GMC Sierra truck that left the scene.

It’s Calgary’s 11th homicide of 2022 and its seventh shooting.

“These numbers fluctuate from year to year and it’s difficult to determine why we see homicides occurring as they do,” Gregson said Thursday. “We have seen an increase in gun violence and homicides since last year.

“Regardless of the motivation, our investigators are dedicated to finding justice for the victims.”

He said Calgary is a safe city and police continue to put resources into suppressing gang activity.

Insp. Jodi Gach of the organized crime and offender management section said the increase in shootings since Januaryisnot all related to organized crime.

“Approximately 75 per cent of our shootings have motivations that we attribute to drugs, road rage incidents, accidental discharge,” she said.

Police said it’s too early to comment on the motive behind Wednesday’s shooting.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or any earlier suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

