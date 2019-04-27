 Skip to main content

Canada Calgary police offer info about vehicle in missing mother and toddler case

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Police in Calgary have released more details about a luxury vehicle they hope people may have seen in connection with the suspected homicides of a woman and her young daughter.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen a Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by a white man in his mid-30s in the Bragg Creek or Kananaskis areas southwest of the city between April 16 and April 20.

Aliyah Sanderson, 22 months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, have not been seen since April 16.

Police arrested a suspect, whom they haven’t named, but released him Friday without any charges.

A man who identified himself as Robert Leeming told CTV on Friday that he is that person and that he is innocent, and he confirmed that he owns a Mercedes-Benz SUV that has been seized by police.

Police say the man in the SUV may have been with the missing woman or her daughter, and they say he may have been carrying mulch in his vehicle.

“Despite the changing weather, investigators continue to search the Bragg Creek area as well as a residence in Cranston (in southeast Calgary) in connection with this case,” police said in a news release Saturday, referring to snow that blanketed much of Alberta Friday night.

Leeming, 34, said he is the owner of the townhouse where Lovett and her daughter live.

Property owners in the Bragg Creek area have been asked to report anything suspicious to police, especially if any new mulch has been dumped between April 16 and April 20. Hikers and bikers in the area are also asked to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Police say they’ve been searching around Bragg Creek and Priddis based on information from cell towers. They say they specifically believe the suspect was in the Fullerton Loop/Elbow Falls area between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on April 18.

They have said Aliyah’s father is not the suspect and is co-operating with the investigation.

