Calgary police officer seriously injured by fleeing pickup truck

The Calgary Police Service says one of its officers was seriously injured while on duty early Saturday morning.
Police say the officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the community of Legacy in southeast Calgary around 3 a.m. when the driver suddenly took off, hitting him.
They say the officer suffered serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition in hospital.
Police are still looking for the vehicle, which is believed to be a stolen 2017 white Ford F-150 pickup truck with Calfrac Well Services Ltd. written on it.
Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.
