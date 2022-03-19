Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, stands in Central Memorial Park in Calgary, March 18, 2022.Colette Derworiz/The Canadian Press

A regular Saturday anti-vaccine, antimask protest that some say turned into a toxic mix of people demonstrating in a neighbourhood just south of Calgary’s downtown moved between a park in the community and City Hall this weekend.

Police said about 1,000 protesters gathered at Central Memorial Park in the Beltline before walking along the sidewalks to the municipal building in downtown Calgary.

About half the group then returned to the park, where at least two people were arrested.

“Several arrests have occurred,” police tweeted late Saturday afternoon. “Enforcement is ongoing in Central Memorial Park. Details will be released at the conclusion of the event.”

Officers at the park used their bikes to push those gathered in the area back – a similar tactic used last weekend when residents tried to stand up to the protesters.

Police also had a large presence at City Hall as the hundreds gathered carried signs that read “Freedom not Farce” and “No Mask or Vax Mandates.”

Some people waved upside-down Canadian flags, Alberta flags and at least one Gadsden flag – a yellow banner with a snake reading “don’t tread on me,” which is sometimes used in support of far-right ideology.

A man who addressed those gathered said the protests will continue until all restrictions related to COVID-19 are gone.

“We are protesting for our rights and freedoms,” said man, who only identified himself as Brian. “They’re not going to scare me away. I am not fearful just like you are not fearful. Keep standing up.”

The demonstrations have regularly been held at Central Memorial Park in the Beltline across from a health centre that provides urgent care services and a supervised drug consumption site. They often include a march down 17th Avenue, a popular street with restaurants, bars and stores.

Last weekend, residents and others tried to stand up to the protesters and the two groups clashed in what police saw as a public safety issue. Police were seen in online videos physically moving some of the residents using their service bikes.

The situation led to an outcry from residents, a special city council meeting, a letter to the police commission from the mayor and, finally, an emergency injunction by the city on Friday afternoon.

The injunction strengthens police authority to enforce the law.

Premier Jason Kenney was asked to comment on the protests in the Beltline earlier Saturday when he appeared on his now weekly phone-in show on CHQR and CHED.

He said he didn’t know why there were still protests, because Alberta removed its COVID-19 restrictions weeks ago.

Kenney suggested people could instead demonstrate at McDougall Centre, the provincial government’s offices in Calgary, or the Harry Hays building where the federal government offices are located.

“If you’re upset about the federal travel vaccine mandates – so am I – go in front of there,” he said. “You can make your point without inconveniencing people in that neighbourhood.”

Both city council and the police commission have said they received hundreds of emails and phone calls from Calgarians about the protests in recent weeks.

The letter to the police commission from Mayor Jyoti Gondek laid out some of those concerns.

“The level of noise from protester’s vehicle horns and chanting is negatively impacting quality of life,” she wrote.

Gondek noted residents, many of whom live in one- or two-bedroom condos or apartments, have been leaving the area to avoid feeling trapped in their homes on Saturday afternoons. Others have reported being harassed for wearing masks.

Businesses have reported lost income as customers flee the area before the protests begin.

Dan Murray, who owns I Love You Coffee Shop in the Beltline, said the protests started about 18 months ago and grew to thousands of people after the so-called Freedom Convoy made its way to Ottawa.

“It got really crazy when the trucker stuff happened,” he said.

The demonstration at Parliament Hill took over downtown Ottawa for about three weeks and ended after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the federal Emergencies Act. Arrests began on Feb. 17 and, by the end of the following day, police had charged more than 100 people with various offences.

Murray said he and other residents also expected the Saturday protests in Calgary to end at that time.

“Everyone has just hoped it would go away,” he said. “It’s gotten worse and worse and worse.”

Residents flooded the city’s non-emergency line with complaints, but nothing changed.

“Everybody is just fed up,” said Murray.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, said the protest has turned into a “real toxic mix” that includes white supremacists and other extremists.

“We have a serious problem here,” he said earlier this week.

“It’s a whole buffet of different losers.”

– With files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton.