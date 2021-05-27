Calgary Stampede a calculated risk, potential example for post-COVID-19 behaviour, mayor says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Calgary Stampede a calculated risk, potential example for post-COVID-19 behaviour, mayor says

Dean Bennett
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Calgary Stampede, increasingly touted by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as the brass ring for defeating COVID-19, won’t look like the whoop-up of years past if it goes ahead, says the city’s mayor.

Naheed Nenshi says there would still be distancing rules and other changes to keep people healthy and safe at what could be the first major Canadian post-COVID-19 festival.

“We really do have a chance to be world leaders in showing people how you can move forward with a bit of a return to normalcy, but still being very safe,” Nenshi, who also sits on the Stampede board, said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly, this decision would be a lot easier, and this discussion would be a lot easier, if the Stampede were in August,” he added.

“[But] as long as the [COVID] numbers keep on the trajectories they’re on now, then the reward outweighs the risk.”

The world-renowned rodeo and fair is to open July 9.

Stampede spokeswoman Kristina Barnes said plans are for a scaled-down event with a priority on safety. Some indoor events could be moved outdoors.

She said talks continue on how the trademark Stampede parade could look.

The signature event, the chuckwagon races, will not go ahead for safety reasons, said Barnes. Chuckwagon racers have been on a lengthy layoff due to COVID-19.

“It would be extremely difficult to step from practice straight to a high-stakes championship,” said Barnes. “For the long-term health of the sport, it was a decision we had to make.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Stampede is Alberta’s signature summer event, famous for rodeos, chuckwagon races, pancake breakfasts, midway rides and alcoholic overindulgence.

In recent weeks, it has taken on political significance.

Kenney has frequently used the Stampede to symbolize a return to happier times should Albertans continue to get vaccinated and observe health restrictions.

He referenced the Stampede multiple times on Wednesday as he outlined a three-stage plan to reopen the economy and expand public gatherings – based on vaccination rates and hospitalizations.

Almost 60 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received at least one shot.

Kenney said almost all restrictions will be lifted once 70 per cent of those eligible have had at least one vaccine dose. He said that could come as early as June 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Comparable provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec, have similar phased reopening strategies, but not until later in the summer or into September.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, did not appear with Kenney at the Wednesday rollout of the plan, but addressed it Thursday.

“I support this plan, and it was developed with the expertise of medical professionals and civil servants in the Department of Health,” said Hinshaw.

“This plan will work for Alberta, but it will take all of us.”

Just a month ago, Kenney’s United Conservative government was facing COVID-19 case rates that were the highest in North America.

Kenney said he might try to pull together the traditional premier’s Stampede pancake breakfast. A vaccination site on the Stampede grounds is also being explored.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley questioned whether Kenney is following science or risking public health with a speedy reopening for political reasons.

Kenney has faced plunging popularity numbers during the pandemic as well as a backlash from rural supporters and some of his UCP backbenchers over health restrictions they deem heavy-handed and punitive.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said it’s hard not to believe that the Stampede is driving Kenney’s timeline. The premier runs a huge risk if cases surge again or if the Stampede were perceived as a failure, he said.

“Everything has to go right for this. This is the most aggressive reopening of any place in Canada,” said Bratt of Mount Royal University in Calgary.

“Nothing would symbolize back to normal (better) than a Stampede.”

The event is not only an international tourist attraction, but also the unofficial start of a summer of political schmoozing, glad-handing and deal-making.

Story continues below advertisement

Political scientist Chaldeans Mensah said Kenney needs a popularity boost, not to mention the opportunity to meet face to face with supporters and to mend fences as required.

“That has hurt him politically. That inability to connect (one-on-one during COVID-19) has been very negative,” said Mensah with MacEwan University in Edmonton.

“He has not been able to quell some of the internal challenges that he’s faced. Stampede would offer him that opportunity.”

Political scientist Lori Williams said Kenney will still have to deal with the anger of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic or who feel he mishandled restrictions and economic supports.

On top of that, there is still a public fight with Alberta’s doctors and vocal concerns about a proposed new school curriculum, said Williams, also with Mount Royal University.

“The depth and breadth of the anger with this government is going to be a huge challenge to overcome.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies