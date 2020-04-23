Calgary Stampede cancelled as COVID-19 restrictions expected to extend into summer

Open this photo in gallery The Calgary Stampede grounds sit closed on March 18, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampede has cancelled this year’s event as physical-distancing measures and restrictions on large public events related to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to extend into the summer.

The 10-day event, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors a day to a rodeo, exhibition and midway, was scheduled to start on July 3. In addition to the main attraction on the fairgrounds, the Stampede is also accompanied by events throughout the city, including the opening parade, daily pancake breakfasts and party tents downtown.

The cancellation is an economic loss for Calgary but also a symbolic blow to a city that was struggling long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

What are the coronavirus rules in my province? A quick guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

The Stampede’s board chair, Dana Peers, said the indefinite ban on large public gatherings and the state of emergency mean the event cannot continue. He said planning will continue for the 2021 event.

“It’s hard, but it’s the right thing to do,” Mr. Peers said.

The announcement marks the first time the Stampede has been forced to cancel by outside forces since it launched more than a century ago.

The Stampede continued to run during both world wars, the Great Depression and after a flood in 2013 devastated much of downtown Calgary two weeks before opening weekend. Even the Spanish flu did not force the cancellation of the Stampede or Calgary Exhibition, which were separate events at the time.

The Stampede’s CEO had previously said that the event could not proceed if there were any physical-distancing measures still in place by July.

The City of Calgary ordered all public events cancelled until at least June 30, but that date was seen as an attempt to hold out hope that Canada Day festivities and the Stampede could survive.

The organization that puts on the Stampede laid off most of its staff last month, as other large events on the Stampede grounds were forced to cancel.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has been suffering under a downturn that began when oil prices collapsed in 2014, and in the years since, unemployment has increased and the city’s downtown office towers have been hollowed out. The shutdowns linked to the pandemic and a recent Russia-Saudi price war that sent prices tumbling to historic lows have made things worse.

Edmonton's annual fair, K-Days, announced its cancellation earlier on Thursday. That event was scheduled to begin on July 17.

Other large fairs have been weighing their options, though events such as the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver and the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto are not scheduled until later in the summer.

The Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions has called on the federal government to step in with aid for the industry, which is largely run by non-profit organizations and agricultural societies.

Heritage Canada has said the department will continue issuing grants for cultural and sports events, including to help cover the costs associated with pandemic-related cancellations.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday there are 187 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,095, and total deaths to 61 in the province. Hinshaw also said the number of cases tied to the Cargill meat processing plant in High River is at 401. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.