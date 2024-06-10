Are you reducing your water usage because of Calgary’s water main break? The Globe wants to hear your experience

Open this photo in gallery: Calgarians are being urged to keep reducing their water use as work to repair a major water main continues.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Are you a Calgary resident who’s been affected by the water main break that’s limiting water usage across the city? The Globe would like to hear from the Calgarians who are being asked to conserve water as officials continue work to repair a critical water main.

Early Thursday morning, Calgarians were alerted that a significant break had occurred in the city’s south feeder main – its biggest – which supplies water to over 1.2 million residents as well as the nearby municipalities of Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is still saying repairs could take five to seven days but stressed that’s a minimum for the repairs to be done. Until then, Calgarians must restrict their water use to prevent the city’s underground reservoirs from running out. Residents of the Bearspaw neighbourhood have also been told they must boil their tap water and must continue to do so until the repairs are finished.

Ms. Gondek said people have asked for examples of how they can conserve water, and the city could have done a better job explaining how. She is asking for a 25 per cent reduction, which would be the equivalent to flushing the toilet five fewer times, she said.

Other ways to save water, Ms. Gondek said, include scraping leftover food off plates instead of rinsing them, limiting showers to three minutes or less, and turning off the tap when shaving or brushing teeth.

