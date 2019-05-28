 Skip to main content

Canada Calgary’s National Music Centre to unveil permanent exhibit for Indigenous artists

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Calgary’s National Music Centre to unveil permanent exhibit for Indigenous artists

David Friend
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jeremy Dutcher performs during the Polaris Music Prize gala in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2018. Calgary's National Music Centre will unveil a permanent exhibit in June dedicated to Indigenous artists who've left their mark on the national culture.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Calgary’s National Music Centre will unveil a permanent exhibit in June dedicated to Indigenous artists who have had an influence on national culture.

“Speak Up!” will showcase musicians from across Canada who have made “social and political impacts,” including Juno Award winners Jeremy Dutcher, Tanya Tagaq and Northern Cree.

In total, 10 artists will be part of the exhibit, which will evolve over time. Others include trip-hop singer Iskwe, singer-songwriter and First Nations activist Willie Dunn and Cree hip-hop group War Party.

Story continues below advertisement

Their stories will be shared through audio clips, artifacts and videos inside the NMC, which is part of Studio Bell in downtown Calgary.

A spokeswoman for the NMC says organizers worked with Indigenous programming consultant David McLeod to shape the selection of artists, and he consulted with members of the Indigenous music community for their input.

The exhibit opens ahead of Indigenous Music Week at Studio Bell, which runs for June 19 to 22 and features live performances, a drum and dance workshop and live art installation by Jesse Gouchey.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter