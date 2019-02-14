 Skip to main content

Canada Premier Ford won’t ask MacLeod to resign after group says it was pressed to support autism program

Premier Ford won't ask MacLeod to resign after group says it was pressed to support autism program

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, speaks during an announcement in Toronto, on Feb. 6, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says he won’t be asking his social services minister to resign after an association of behaviour analysts said she pressured them to support changes to the province’s autism program.

Ford says he hasn’t spoken with Lisa MacLeod about the allegations made by the Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis.

The group says the minister told the association it would be a long four years for them if they did not publicly support the revamped autism program, which they say will leave many children without adequate levels of therapy.

MacLeod’s office has not denied the group’s allegations and has said its priority is supporting families of children and youth with autism

The head of province’s largest public sector union, opposition politicians and parents of autistic children are calling on MacLeod to resign over the matter.

Ford praised MacLeod’s work as minister and said revamping the autism support program is the most difficult file in government.

