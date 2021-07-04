Cameco says workers will return to Saskatchewan mine as wildfire risk drops

Open this photo in gallery About 230 workers were removed from Cameco's Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan on July 1, 2021 over a risk of wildfire, while 80 people remained at the facility.

Cameco says its workers will return to the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan now that the risk from a wildfire in the vicinity has subsided.

About 230 workers were transported off site Thursday as a precaution while 80 people remained at the facility.

But in a news release Sunday, Cameco says after consulting with provincial officials, they believe the fire risk has subsided.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also notes that weather and smoke conditions have improved, and that the likelihood of further road closures in the area is minimal.

The company says it plans to restart production later this week.

It says final inspections and preparation of equipment will occur over the coming days.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.