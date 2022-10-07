A team of experts led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.

CAMH says the Canadian Youth Mental Health Insight Platform will help young people find service providers in their area.

It will also allow mental health practitioners to record and collect important data the organization says will be useful on a large scale.

Dr. Sean Hill, who is heading up the project, says the platform will allow providers to track what interventions work and share that information nationwide.

He says young people have been involved in the project to make sure the web portal serves their needs, as well as those of clinicians and researchers.

The project is backed by a $5-million grant from the Canadian Brain Research Fund, and is expected to be built over the next three years.