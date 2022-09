Special to The Globe and Mail

Campers take part in Camp Korea, near Squamish, B.C., on Sept. 2.Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

Started in 2006 by C3 Canadian Korean Society, the four day camp is the only one of its kind geared towards kids who want to learn more about Korean culture. This year’s theme was about understanding Taegeukgi, the flag of the Republic of Korea.

Noah Oh, age 7, fires an arrow at a target range at Camp Korea.

Mason Sung, 8, and Amy Sul, 12, learn to climb a wall.

Campers compete to see which of their houses would be the first to eat at lunch.

Campers take part in gugminchejo, a national Korean morning exercise routine once practiced in all school from the 1970s to early 2000s.

Daniel Kim gives fellow camp counsellor Sean Min a helping hand.

