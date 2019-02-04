Campbellford OPP close detachment after finding deceased person on grounds

Provincial police say they have closed one of their eastern Ontario detachments after a person was discovered dead on it grounds.
Northumberland OPP say they were called to the service’s Campbellford detachment around 9 a.m. for a report of an injured person lying on the ground.
When officers arrived they found one person dead.
Police say they do not consider the incident suspicious and no officers were harmed.
The detachment will remain closed for the day while police and Ontario’s coroner’s office investigate.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.