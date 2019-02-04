 Skip to main content

Canada Campbellford OPP close detachment after finding deceased person on grounds

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say they have closed one of their eastern Ontario detachments after a person was discovered dead on it grounds.

Northumberland OPP say they were called to the service’s Campbellford detachment around 9 a.m. for a report of an injured person lying on the ground.

When officers arrived they found one person dead.

Police say they do not consider the incident suspicious and no officers were harmed.

The detachment will remain closed for the day while police and Ontario’s coroner’s office investigate.

