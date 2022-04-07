If “middle class” and “innovation” were the buzzwords of past federal budgets, this year the focus was on consumer wallets. The words “affordable” and “affordability” combined for more than 100 mentions in the 2022 edition. That’s understandable, given that Canada’s inflation rate recently hit a 30-year high of 5.7 per cent, with many economists predicting it will accelerate in the months ahead.

To that end, a great deal of emphasis in the budget – and billions in new spending – was aimed at housing affordability. The typical home price has skyrocketed 51 per cent in just the past two years, fuelled partly by speculators and record-low mortgage rates that are now climbing higher.

The budget included dozens of other initiatives, from dental care and military spending to tax breaks for small business – and tax hikes for Bay Street. Here are the highlights.

Budget balance

The economic recovery is a having a palpable effect on federal coffers. The deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended March 31 was $113.8-billion – much improved from a projected $144.5-billion deficit in December. The same trend applies to the five-year forecast. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the deficit will ebb to $52.8-billion (versus December’s $58.4-billion) and reach $8.4-billion by 2026-27 (versus $13.1-billion).

Canada’s inflation rate recently hit a three-decade high, much to the chagrin of many households. But the situation is also delivering a cash infusion to governments, helping their bottom lines. All told, Ottawa is sitting on a revenue windfall of roughly $85-billion over six years, relative to projections in late 2021. Against that rosier backdrop, the government committed to more than $56-billion in new spending Thursday, partially offset by new taxes.

The government said it “remains committed” to its fiscal anchor of reducing federal debt as a proportion of gross domestic product. Over the next five years, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall five percentage points, to 41.5 per cent.

Defence

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred many Western countries to overhaul their defence spending. The budget signalled Canada is stepping up, though many will argue it’s still not doing enough.

While announcing the launch of a review of Canada’s defence policy, the budget promised $6.1-billion over five years in direct new spending by the Defence Department to increase the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces, with an additional $1.4-billion in annual spending on the armed forces after that. Even with the increase in annual defence spending, which is projected to rise to around $41-billion in fiscal 2026-27, Canada will still fall short of the NATO target of 2 per cent of GDP.

The budget also called for Canada to ramp up its support for Ukraine. To date Canada has provided $90-million in military aid to Ukraine, including weapons such as machine guns and anti-tank rockets as well as non-lethal items like flak vests. That figure is set to jump another $500-million this year, though the budget didn’t provide a breakdown how much of that spending will be on lethal versus non-lethal support.

While boosting support for Ukraine, the budget promised Ottawa will seek clarity on its ability to seize and dispose of the assets of sanctioned individuals, including more than 1,000 Russians that Canada has sanctioned since 2014.

Housing supply

The federal government is proposing more than $10-billion in new spending on a slew of housing-related initiatives, much of it aimed at increasing supply. The largest chunk, at $4-billion over five years, is for the launch of a Housing Accelerator Fund, which aims to speed up development and create 100,000 in net new housing units.

The budget also proposed sending $1.5-billion over two years to Canada’s federal housing agency to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative, with the expectation that at least 6,000 new affordable housing units get built.

A January report from Bank of Nova Scotia found that Canada had the lowest supply of homes on a population-adjusted basis out of the G7 countries. Supply was particularly weak in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. To match its G7 peers in per-capita housing supply, Scotiabank estimated that Ontario would need an additional 1.2 million homes, underscoring the dearth of availability in major markets.

Housing demand

The federal government is proceeding with a two-year ban on home purchases by foreigners, following a pledge in the 2021 election campaign. However, many foreign buyers will be exempt from the ban, such as individuals on work permits who are living in Canada.

The Liberals are also moving forward with a new savings account aimed at helping first-time homebuyers. Contributions would be tax-deductible, as with a Registered Retirement Savings Plan, while withdrawals to purchase a home would be non-taxable, like with a Tax-Free Savings Account. The government is working toward a 2023 launch of the account, which is projected to give $725-million in support over five years, and would allow buyers to save up to $40,000 toward their home purchase.

Several economists have said that targeting foreign home-buyers will have a negligible effect on affordability, given their small share of total activity. Moreover, demand-side housing measures are frequently criticized for helping people spend more on home transactions, thereby pushing up prices.

Dental care

The Liberal-NDP pact has led to a new commitment on dental care, a key priority for the New Democratic Party.

The budget proposes $5.3-billion in funding over five years, and $1.7-billion in continuing spending, to expand access to dental care. The plan starts this year with children under 12 and would eventually reach full implementation by 2025.

In 2018, slightly more than one in five Canadians (about 6.8 million people) avoided visiting a dental professional due to costs, according to Statistics Canada.

Visits are noticeably lower for those without dental insurance and in lower income brackets. The budget said the program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 a year. There will be no co-pays for those earning less than $70,000 a year in income.

The dental funding was the largest portion of new spending on health care.

Several policy analysts have said that implementing a federal dental program could prove tricky, on account of existing coverage from provincial programs and private insurers.

Climate change

The budget promised $7.5-billion in various green initiatives as part of Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, though many were extensions of existing or already-announced initiatives.

As part of Ottawa’s housing strategy, the budget promised around $700-million in spending to promote greener buildings and neighbourhoods, such as $150-million over five years on reforming building codes to promote the use of low-carbon construction materials and $200-million over the same period to boost “deep retrofits” of large building projects.

This week, as part of the federal government’s new emissions reduction plan, it revealed electric-vehicle sales mandates that would see EVs account for 60 per cent of all new light-duty vehicle sales by 2030. To that end the budget promised $1.7-billion over five years to extend incentives of up to $5,000 for the purchase of zero emission vehicles.

The budget promised new incentives for businesses to also adopt EVs, including $548-million over four years to encourage the purchase of medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles.

To keep those vehicles moving, the budget repeated promises made this week for the Canada Infrastructure Bank to invest $500-million in urban charging infrastructure as well as $400-million over five years to build out suburban and rural charging stations.

A credit for investments in clean technology was also floated, with details to come in the fall economic update, as well as a refundable tax credit for businesses that invest in carbon capture technologies that is expected to cost $2.6-billion over five years.

Reconciliation

The budget promised $10.6-billion to support reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities.

After months of revelations about unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools, the budget proposed $210-million over five years to support the work of communities to document, locate and memorialize burial sites.

Money was also promised to enable Library and Archives Canada to digitize millions of documents related to the federal residential school system, and to establish a special interlocutor to strengthen laws preserving burial sites.

The budget also proposes spending $4-billion over six years on making sure First Nations children have access to the health, social and educational services they need under Jordan’s Principle, a rule that prioritizes children’s access to services in the event of jurisdictional disputes.

Another $4-billion was proposed over seven years to address housing gaps facing Indigenous communities, including $2.4-billion aimed at housing on First Nations reserves and $845-million for housing in Inuit communities.

The budget also promised additional funding to end long-term drinking water advisories for First Nations communities, including close to $400-million over two years on community infrastructure projects on reserves, with two-thirds of that earmarked for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Bank tax

The Liberals finally unveiled their plan to raises taxes on large financial institutions – and the details are quite favourable to Bay Street.

To start, banks and life insurers would pay a one-time, 15-per-cent tax on taxable income above $1-billion for the 2021 tax year, in what the federal government is dubbing a Canada Recovery Dividend on financial institutions that reaped large profits over the pandemic.

Secondly, those companies would see a permanent increase to the federal corporate income tax rate - to 16.5 per cent from 15 per cent – on taxable income above $100-million. During the 2021 election campaign, the Liberals had proposed a steeper increase in the tax rate, to 18 per cent, on taxable earnings above $1-billion.

The party’s election platform estimated the two measures would bring in $10.5-billion over four fiscal years, ending in 2025-26. However, Thursday’s budget estimates the measures will deliver $6.1-billion in revenue over five years – substantially less than originally planned.

Small business

Canada’s small business sector may be an important driver of growth, but small businesses and the Trudeau government have had a rocky relationship at times.

Against that backdrop the budget promised small business owners a new tax break. As it stands small businesses enjoy a tax rate of 9 per cent on the first $500,000 of taxable income, which is lower than the 15 per cent corporate tax rate. However, once a small business’s capital employed in Canada reached $15-million, it loses access to the lower tax rate. That can discourage businesses from expanding past a certain size.

Under a proposal in the budget the small business tax rate will be phased out more gradually, with taxable capital of $50-million being the new cut off for access to the lower tax rate.

The measure is expected to cost $660-million over five years.

The budget also threw a bone to small business owners, the majority of whom have said they support the adoption of a trust model to encourage employee ownership. After Ottawa announced in the 2021 budget that it would “examine” the hurdles to employee ownership trusts in Canada, this budget proposed the creation of a dedicated trust vehicle under the Income Tax Act.

Miscellaneous items