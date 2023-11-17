Skip to main content
Jessie Willms and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making headlines.

This week: Affordability remains a top concern for many Canadians. “Supply, supply, supply” is a new refrain for an old problem – but is that about home prices, rents, groceries, restaurant meals (specifically, adding guac) or something else? And who made the bold claim?

Also this week, Canada’s biggest literary award was handed out this week, with a Montreal-based poet taking home the top prize. How well do you know the winners from the prize’s 30-year history?

Finally, the PWHL unveils jerseys for the new Original Six, there’s a new King coin in town, and the Oscars will be hosted by a familiar face.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1Ontario is set to ban this practice in restaurants:
a. Charging more than 20 per cent gratuity
b. Unpaid trial shifts for new workers
c. Charging $2 or more for guacamole
d. Mandatory tip pooling

b. Unpaid trial shifts for new workers. Ontario is set to pass new labour laws, including rules against deducting wages owing to lost or stolen property, requiring Canadian work experience and ensuring that job listings include salary ranges, among other changes.

2What’s behind the sky-high cost of groceries in Canada? A report from Canada’s consumer watchdog says this is the culprit:
a. Corporate greed and huge profit margins
b. Canadians’ unrealistic expectations
c. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
d. Concentration in the industry, lack of choice

d. Concentration in the industry, lack of choice. The report says all levels of government need to “support more grocery competition in Canada” to help bring grocery prices back down.

3Which famous Canadian Ryan received the Order of British Columbia this week?
a. Ryan Gosling
b. Ryan Reynolds
c. Ryan Phillippe
d. Ryan Stiles

b. Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian-born actor received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin in Vancouver. “I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

4“We know this is an urgent priority for Canadians, and we believe that at the heart of this issue is supply, supply, supply.” Who said this, about what issue in Canada?
a. Steven Guilbeault, about the cost of Christmas trees
b. Chrystia Freeland, about housing affordability
c. Galen Weston, about the price of groceries
d. Pierre Poilievre, about gas prices

b. Chrystia Freeland, about housing affordability. Ms. Freeland made the comment while teeing up the federal government’s fall economic statement. The mini-budget, she said, will focus on two key challenges: affordability and housing.

5This week, the PWHL unveiled jersey designs for each of the six founding teams. Which of the men’s Original Six teams are also original franchises of the women’s league?
a. Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston
b. Chicago, Detroit, Toronto and New York
c. Toronto, Edmonton, New York and Boston
d. Boston, Ottawa, Toronto and Minneapolis-St. Paul

a. Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston. In both leagues, teams from those cities competed in the original season. The NHL’s first season also featured Chicago and Detroit. The PWHL's first season will include teams from Ottawa and Minnesota.

6The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled new coins bearing the face of King Charles III. True or false: In continuing with tradition, the King will face left, opposite to the direction of Queen Elizabeth II?
a. True
b. False

a. True. The left-right change distinguishes one monarch’s reign to the next. When Prince William (or another heir to King Charles) takes the throne, it’s likely coins bearing their image will face right.

7Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards again this year – his fourth stint and second consecutive year. This American comic holds the record for hosting the most Oscars, a record 19 times (either solo or as co-host).
a. Chris Rock
b. Bob Hope
c. Billy Crystal
d. David Letterman

b. Bob Hope. Mr. Hope hosted the Oscars 19 times between 1940 and 1978. The 96th Academy Awards will be held March 10 in Los Angeles.

8Iman Vellani, star of The Marvels, calls this Canadian city home.
a. Moose Jaw, Sask.
b. Toronto
c. Vancouver
d. Markham, Ont.

d. Markham, Ont.. Ms. VellaniMs. Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. She also plays Kamala on the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

936-year-old Montreal poet Sarah Bernstein won this year's $100k Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel Study for Obedience. Which of the following Canadian authors have not won the Giller?
a. Leonard Cohen
b. Margaret Atwood
c. Vincent Lam
d. Souvankham Thammavongsa

a. Leonard Cohen. The revered Canadian singer, songwriter and poet also authored two novels, The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers. While neither of his books landed a Giller nomination, Mr. Cohen won nearly every other artistic prize in the country.

10Presidents Biden and Xi met this week in Woodside, Calif., to discuss conflicts, drug trafficking and artificial intelligence. When and where did the two leaders last meet?
a. 2012 in Tokyo
b. 2016 in Washington, D.C.
c. 2022 in Bali, Indonesia
d. 2008 in Beijing

c. 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. The November 2022 meeting between the two leaders followed China suspending talks to express anger over a visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

11Comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew the ire of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week. Which of the following comments belong to Mr. Trudeau?
a. “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.”
b. “Civilians are bombed … These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.”
c. “Without question we need a dramatic increase in aid at scale to meet the dire humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza.”
d. “We write urging clarity on your strategic objectives for achieving de-escalation and stability in the region.”

a. “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.” Mr. Trudeau made the comments during a news conference Tuesday, calling the situation in Gaza heart-wrenching, especially the suffering in and around Gaza’s largest medical centre, the al-Shifa hospital. (In order, the additional comments were made by French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, and two dozen Democratic lawmakers in a letter to President Joe Biden.)

12A white nationalist was found guilty this week on four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021. How many weeks did the trial last?
a. 10 weeks
b. 12 weeks
c. 3 weeks
d. 9 weeks

a. 10 weeks. The jury convicted Nathaniel Veltman after a trial lasting more than two months in which he admitted that he hit the family intentionally.

13Fill in the blanks: “____ are getting so high to the point where people are almost out of options. They’re looking desperately to find more affordable ____.”
a. Rents, rents
b. Groceries, grocery prices
c. Flights, travel options
d. Restaurant prices, meals out

a. Rents, rents. Rentals.ca spokesman Giacomo Ladas was commenting on news that the average rent in Canada reached $2,178 in October – almost 10 per cent higher than last year.

