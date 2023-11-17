Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making headlines.
This week: Affordability remains a top concern for many Canadians. “Supply, supply, supply” is a new refrain for an old problem – but is that about home prices, rents, groceries, restaurant meals (specifically, adding guac) or something else? And who made the bold claim?
Also this week, Canada’s biggest literary award was handed out this week, with a Montreal-based poet taking home the top prize. How well do you know the winners from the prize’s 30-year history?
Finally, the PWHL unveils jerseys for the new Original Six, there’s a new King coin in town, and the Oscars will be hosted by a familiar face.
Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.
b. Unpaid trial shifts for new workers. Ontario is set to pass new labour laws, including rules against deducting wages owing to lost or stolen property, requiring Canadian work experience and ensuring that job listings include salary ranges, among other changes.
d. Concentration in the industry, lack of choice. The report says all levels of government need to “support more grocery competition in Canada” to help bring grocery prices back down.
b. Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian-born actor received the honour from Premier David Eby and Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin in Vancouver. “I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.
b. Chrystia Freeland, about housing affordability. Ms. Freeland made the comment while teeing up the federal government’s fall economic statement. The mini-budget, she said, will focus on two key challenges: affordability and housing.
a. Toronto, Montreal, New York and Boston. In both leagues, teams from those cities competed in the original season. The NHL’s first season also featured Chicago and Detroit. The PWHL's first season will include teams from Ottawa and Minnesota.
a. True. The left-right change distinguishes one monarch’s reign to the next. When Prince William (or another heir to King Charles) takes the throne, it’s likely coins bearing their image will face right.
b. Bob Hope. Mr. Hope hosted the Oscars 19 times between 1940 and 1978. The 96th Academy Awards will be held March 10 in Los Angeles.
d. Markham, Ont.. Ms. VellaniMs. Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. She also plays Kamala on the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.
a. Leonard Cohen. The revered Canadian singer, songwriter and poet also authored two novels, The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers. While neither of his books landed a Giller nomination, Mr. Cohen won nearly every other artistic prize in the country.
c. 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. The November 2022 meeting between the two leaders followed China suspending talks to express anger over a visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
a. “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.” Mr. Trudeau made the comments during a news conference Tuesday, calling the situation in Gaza heart-wrenching, especially the suffering in and around Gaza’s largest medical centre, the al-Shifa hospital. (In order, the additional comments were made by French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, and two dozen Democratic lawmakers in a letter to President Joe Biden.)
a. 10 weeks. The jury convicted Nathaniel Veltman after a trial lasting more than two months in which he admitted that he hit the family intentionally.
a. Rents, rents. Rentals.ca spokesman Giacomo Ladas was commenting on news that the average rent in Canada reached $2,178 in October – almost 10 per cent higher than last year.