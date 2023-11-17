Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making headlines.

This week: Affordability remains a top concern for many Canadians. “Supply, supply, supply” is a new refrain for an old problem – but is that about home prices, rents, groceries, restaurant meals (specifically, adding guac) or something else? And who made the bold claim?

Also this week, Canada’s biggest literary award was handed out this week, with a Montreal-based poet taking home the top prize. How well do you know the winners from the prize’s 30-year history?

Finally, the PWHL unveils jerseys for the new Original Six, there’s a new King coin in town, and the Oscars will be hosted by a familiar face.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.