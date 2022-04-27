More than one in five Canadians of working age are close to retirement, an all-time high that will have major ripple effects on the country’s economy, labour market and health care system, according to 2021 census details released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

The census provides important insight into the rate at which Canada’s population is growing and how the fertility rate has declined, trends that all industrialized nations are facing.

According to the census, Canada’s working-age population – those aged 15 to 64 – has never been older in the country’s history. About 22 per cent of the working-age population is 55 to 64, nearing retirement.

Statistics Canada officials say that projections show that the millennial generation, those aged 25 to 40, will overtake the baby boomers by 2029 or after. While this marks a significant shift, officials also highlighted that the number of people 85 and older has doubled since 2001 and could triple by 2046. This rapid growth is a trend health policy experts have long been warning about, as people 85 and older typically have higher health care needs and could stretch the already overburdened health system in a critical way.

The census also found that small and large urban centres have younger populations. And in terms of where people are living, the 2021 census found that the number of apartments in high-rise buildings increased more than twice as fast as private dwellings from 2016 to 2021.

The 2021 census also included a new question on gender and a new question about sex at birth, making Canada the first country to provide census data on transgender and non-binary people, according to Statistics Canada. The census found that one in 300 people in Canada aged 15 and older are transgender or non-binary.

In May 2021, of nearly 30.5 million Canadians aged 15 and older, 59,460 were transgender and 41,355 were non-binary, for a total of 100,815 people.

Some 62 per cent of them were younger than 35. Nearly 1 in 100 young adults ages 20 to 24 were non-binary or transgender, compared with 1 in 700 people ages 65 and older.

Overall, the proportions of non-binary and trans people were three to seven times higher for Generation Z (born 1997 to 2006) and millennials (born 1981 to 1996), than they were for Generation X, baby boomers and older generations.

The average age in the non-binary population was 30.4 years and 39.4 years in the trans population, this compared with 48 years for the Canadian population.

Nine out of 10 transgender and non-binary Canadians lived in urban centres, with nearly 53 per cent living in Canada’s largest cities: 15.3 per cent in Toronto, 11 per cent in Montreal, 10.8 per cent in Vancouver, 5.6 per cent in Ottawa–Gatineau, 5.4 per cent in Edmonton and 4.5 per cent in Calgary. Nearly one in six non-binary people lived in the downtown core of a major city.

Two in five transgender and non-binary people lived in Ontario. Nova Scotia, Yukon and British Columbia counted the highest proportions of transgender and non-binary people among their populations, while Quebec and Saskatchewan had the lowest shares.

Of Canada’s cities, Victoria, Halifax and Fredericton boasted the most gender diversity; all three cities count high numbers of students across numerous colleges and universities.

