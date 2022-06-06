Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, in Ottawa, on June 6.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canada and Chile have signed an agreement to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in both countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chilean President Gabriel Boric attended a special signing ceremony today in Ottawa, where they say they committed to working together on issues that affect gender equality.

Those issues include COVID-19 recovery efforts, women in positions of leadership, gender-based violence and peace and security.

Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien says the agreement seeks to set up a framework for the two governments to co-operate on public policies to promote women’s empowerment.

She says both countries are intent on supporting each other’s goals to remove socio-economic, cultural and institutional barriers that prevent women from participating in the economy and public life.

Trudeau says Canada and Chile have had a long-standing, positive relationship, and at a time when authoritarian states are rising and democracies are backsliding, it’s important to welcome a “strong, progressive voice” on the world stage.

“It is great news for Chile, it is great news for Canada, to have such a strong partner at the end of the continent.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

