International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 26, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa says Canada will contribute $10-million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as part of an initial aid package.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government is conducting a needs assessment for further aid and is also considering deploying the country’s disaster assistance response team to help with rescue operations.

The death toll of Monday’s earthquake has surpassed 5,300 and is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

The powerful 7.8 magnitude quake, which was followed by strong aftershocks, has levelled thousands of buildings to the ground across southeastern Turkey and parts of neighbouring Syria.

Turkish Vice President Faut Oktay says more than 8,000 people have been pulled out of the rubble in his country so far, and some 380,000 have taken shelter in government hotels and buildings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada was ready to provide help and offered condolences to those affected.

With files from The Associated Press.