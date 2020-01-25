Canada announces first confirmed ‘presumptive’ case of coronavirus in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery A traveller wears a mask, after arriving on a direct flight from China at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada January 24, 2020. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Canada has confirmed its first case of 2019-nCov, the SARS-like virus that has already swept across China and found its way to the United States and Europe.

The patient is a man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Yaffe told a news conference Saturday that the patient is in isolation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. The patient is in stable condition.

The case was confirmed through testing mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 42 and sickened more than 1,300. It has led Chinese authorities to effectively quarantine Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

Health officials in Canada have been preparing for the arrival of the virus for weeks, with hospitals questioning patients about their travel and testing those with symptoms. Airports have implemented enhanced screening for passengers from China.

Officials said they expected to see the virus arrive in Canada and that, unlike the SARS outbreak of 2003, they are much more prepared.

