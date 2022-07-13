Fewer Canadians received employment income in 2020 as COVID-19 upended the labour market, but pandemic support programs more than offset losses for many households, leading to a drop in income inequality, according to census results published Wednesday.

There were roughly 114,000 fewer Canadian adults who received employment income in 2020 than in 2019, with median earnings falling 2.1 per cent to $37,200. The decline in those receiving employment income was starkest for older Canadians, aged 55 and higher.

Even so, median after-tax household income grew 9.8 per cent to $73,000 in 2020 from 2015 – much faster than growth of 4.5 per cent from 2010 to 2015.

Statistics Canada said the acceleration was owing to pandemic relief programs that compensated for earnings losses, along with increases in child benefits. The agency noted, for instance, that the median federal COVID-19 benefits received by families in 2020 was $10,000, while the median Canada Child Benefit they received was $5,880 – up from $4,160 in 2015.

More than two-thirds of Canadian adults received income from one or more pandemic support programs. Nearly 28 per cent of adults received federal emergency and recovery benefits, most often through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which launched early in the pandemic as millions of people faced layoffs or the loss of work hours.

More than half (55.9 per cent) of adults received top-ups to existing federal programs.

Statscan noted that there was a reduction in income inequality during the census period, and that the percentage of Canadians living with low income fell to 11.1 per cent in 2020 from 14.4 per cent in 2015. It was the largest decline in any five-year period since 1976.

“It was largely driven by higher government transfers, especially pandemic-related benefits, which mostly benefitted the working-age population, and the Canada Child Benefit, which benefitted parents and children,” the agency said in the release.

At a regional level, the resource-rich provinces showed signs of struggle. Median after-tax household income fell in Alberta (4.6 per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1.3 per cent), while Saskatchewan (2.8 per cent) notched the smallest increase of the provinces. Statscan tied the decrease to commodity prices, such as crude oil, that cratered during the pandemic.

Since then, resource prices have soared to multiyear highs, a key driver of steep inflation and helping Alberta to post a surplus. Despite the recent setback, households in Alberta continue to have the highest median after-tax income among the provinces, as they did in 2015.

The census data also show that how Canadians live is changing, with more people home alone, sharing with roommates or residing in multi-generational households.

The figures paint a picture of an evolving household at a time of sharply increasing real estate costs and a continued aging of the population.

The fastest-growing type of household was people living with those who are not a spouse, partner or in their immediate family. These households grew 14 per cent over the last five years, compared to 4-per-cent growth among households of a family without additional people. This was driven by the rise in roommate households among people aged 20 to 34, which grew by 20 per cent since the previous census.

“Young adults live with roommates for financial support, because of a lack of affordable alternative housing options, by choice, for companionship and emotional support, or for other reasons,” Statistics Canada said in their release Wednesday.

The proportion of young adults living with their parents remains unchanged at 35 per cent. But that group is aging, with the share of them over 25 rising since the 2016 census from 38 per cent to 46 per cent.

The census also marked the first time in 50 years that Statistics Canada asked about military service, tallying both active members and veterans.

The data show that women make up nearly one fifth of overall personnel, that veterans are more likely to live alone than the average Canadian, and that transgender and non-binary people are equally represented in military as they are in the Canadian population.

The report counted nearly 98,000 active service members and over 461,000 veterans, with the average age of personnel being five years younger than that of the working population (36.2 compared to 41.9 per cent). Female military members, which made up 16.3 per cent of service members, tended to be older than their male counterparts on average, and represented a higher percentage of all service members in all age brackets over 30 to 34.

Nearly one quarter (23.1 per cent) of all veterans live alone, with higher numbers among female vets compared to men (28.1 to 22.2 per cent). Veterans tend to live alone at higher rates than all Canadians older than 17 (16.9 per cent for women and 14.7 per cent for men) and that rate increases significantly with age, with four in five female (80.2 per cent) vets aged 55 and older living alone, compared with three in four (75.8 per cent) of male vets in the same age bracket. This is in contrast to 70.2 per cent of women and 51.8 per cent of men aged 55 and older in the total Canadian population who live alone. 3.6 per cent of all vets live in collective dwellings, compared to 2.1 of the total population, and over 9 in 10 (93.6 per cent) of vets in such settings were in healthcare-type settings.

Transgender service members made up just 0.1 per cent of the total military population, which mirrored that of the general population. Non-binary service members, however, were actually slightly more represented than they were in the Canadian population (0.2 per cent compared to 0.1).

Geographically, over half of all Canadian service members lived in Ontario or Quebec (35.4 and 20.2 per cent), with another one fifth coming from Alberta and Nova Scotia (10.6 and 10.1 per cent). The most densely-populated municipalities for service members when compared with the regular population were New Brunswick (33.8 per cent), Petawawa, Ontario (30 per cent), and Shannon, Quebec (22.5 per cent), which is likely due to the fact they are located near major military bases and related facilities.

The 2021 census was the first year data had been collected on the Canadian military since 1971, prior to which, data was collected twice before in 1951 and 1961.

